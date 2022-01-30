Mannford basketball teams sweep Sperry, Cleveland

Mannford's boys and girls basketball teams ended January with a pair of wins last week.

Tyler Day had 24 points and nine rebounds to lead the Pirates to a 56-49 win Friday night at Cleveland. Tyler Banfield added 14 points with four 3s plus eight rebounds.

Day scored 18 in the first half to help Mannford roll to a 35-16 lead. Banfield scored 11 in the second half to keep the Pirates (16-3) in command.

Trestin Thurman contributed 10 points and four rebounds for Mannford, which entered the game ranked 14th in Class 4A while Cleveland was No. 20.

"Great conference road win for us," Mannford coach Mike Banfield said. "This is always a big rivalry game and I thought our kids came out fired up and ready to go. Our offensive and defensive execution were really good in the first half. Cleveland heated up in the second half, but I thought we got enough stops, hit a number of big shots at key times, and made our free throws down the stretch that we were able to win the game."

Earlier in the week on Jan. 25, Mannford won 64-38 at Sperry. Phillip Owens led Mannford with 13 points and seven rebounds. Thurman had 10 points and five assists. Day had nine points, seven assists and five rebounds.