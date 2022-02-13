Mannford basketball teams set for playoff openers

Mannford's basketball teams will open the Class 4A playoffs when they host a district doubleheader Saturday night against Oklahoma City John Marshall.

The girls game is at 6:30 p.m., followed by the boys at 8. The playoffs are double elimination until the state tournament.

Both of Mannford's teams finished the regular season at 18-5 after splitting two games last week.

Mannford's boys defeated Bristow 56-40 on Friday as Tyler Day had 16 points and six rebound for the Senior Night victory. The Pirates responded after a 40-35 loss three days earlier at Cushing.

"This was a good bounce-back win for us," Mannford coach Mike Banfield said. "Our defensive pressure gave them some problems and allowed us to get some buckets in transition. We shared the ball well having 15 assists on the night. It was a good way for our seniors to finish their regular season."

The Lady Pirates enter the playoffs after a 49-48 loss to Bristow on Friday as Camille Pritchard sank the winning 3 with a minute left. Bristow has won 17 in a row.