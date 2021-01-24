Mannford basketball season on hold due to COVID-19

“We struggled in the first quarter and got off to a bad start,” Mike Banfield said “It's hard to beat a team two times in three days, but we were able to pull it off after trailing the whole game. Our kids got consistent stops down the stretch and made enough plays on the offensive end to pull out the win. I was proud of our kids being able to battle through some adversity.”

Mannford 57, Bristow 44

Tyler Banfield scored 21 points on seven 3s to make it a happy homecoming night for the Pirates on Jan. 15. He also had six rebounds. Thurman had 16 points and eight rebounds. Tyler Day nearly had a triple-double with 14 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

“Great team effort and win,” Mike Banfield said. “We played well on the defensive end of the floor and had good balanced scoring. When we shoot it that well from the field we can play at a high level. The second half was one of our best halves of the season.”

Perkins-Tryon 39, Mannford 33

Mannford’s four-game winning streak ended as Thurman led the Pirates with 11 points on Jan. 16. Day added eight points.

Perkins led 28-26 going into the fourth quarter before pulling away.

“Our defense was good enough to win tonight, but offensively we struggled,” Mike Banfield said. “Our execution and shooting were both poor. Perkins was the more physical team. It was disappointing because I really thought we had played one of our better games the night before against Bristow."

