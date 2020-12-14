Mannford basketball: Pirates take third place at Nowata Tournament

The Mannford boys basketball team won two of its three games to capture third place at last week’s Nowata Tournament.

MHS opened play with a 51-33 first-round win over Chelsea on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

Tyler Day paced the Pirates with 15 points to go along with seven rebounds, five assists and five steals. Trestin Thurman added 13 points and Troy Garner chipped in with 10. Conner Banfield finished with seven steals and six points.

“It was a solid start to the tournament for us,” said Mannford coach Mike Banfield. “We really opened the game up in the second quarter and played well from there. I thought our defense was good all night.”

Just hours before Thursday’s semifinal matchup against the tournament host Ironmen, MHS had four players put into quarantine due to contact tracing for COVID-19.

Without a chunk of their team, the Pirates fell to 2A No. 16 Nowata, 56-41. Garner led the Pirates with 11 points while Day had 10. Conner Banfield added eight points while Jake Moore grabbed seven boards.