Mannford basketball: Pirates take third place at Nowata Tournament

The Mannford boys basketball team won two of its three games to capture third place at last week’s Nowata Tournament.
MHS opened play with a 51-33 first-round win over Chelsea on Tuesday, Dec. 8.
Tyler Day paced the Pirates with 15 points to go along with seven rebounds, five assists and five steals. Trestin Thurman added 13 points and Troy Garner chipped in with 10. Conner Banfield finished with seven steals and six points.
“It was a solid start to the tournament for us,” said Mannford coach Mike Banfield. “We really opened the game up in the second quarter and played well from there. I thought our defense was good all night.”
Just hours before Thursday’s semifinal matchup against the tournament host Ironmen, MHS had four players put into quarantine due to contact tracing for COVID-19.
Without a chunk of their team, the Pirates fell to 2A No. 16 Nowata, 56-41. Garner led the Pirates with 11 points while Day had 10. Conner Banfield added eight points while Jake Moore grabbed seven boards.
“We played well in the first half and led at halftime,” Mike Banfield said. “The wheels came off a little in the second half. We shot it poorly and Nowata made 13 3’s. Nowata has a lot of firepower and we just didn't match it.”
With three players still sidelined due to quarantine, the Pirates concluded tournament play Saturday with a dominating 68-33 victory over Commerce, who replaced Oologah in the third place game due to Covid issues. Day dominated at the offensive end with a team-best 26 points. Garner tallied a double-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds. Tyler Banfield added 10 points.
Day and Garner were each named to the all-tournament team.
“Great bounce back win for us,” the MHS coach said. “I thought we played well from start to finish. Tyler Day and Troy Garner both played well and Tyler Banfield shot it well from the three point line. We had to overcome some adversity this week due to some quarantine issues, but I thought our kids handled it well. It's 2020 and just something we will have to deal with this season.”
The Pirates (3-1) return to action Tuesday for their home opener against Perkins then travels to Kellyville Friday.
