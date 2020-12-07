Mannford basketball: Pirates rally past rival Cleveland in opener, 49-47

CLEVELAND - Sophomore Trestin Thurman scored 11 points including a pair of free throws in the closing seconds as Mannford rallied past rival Cleveland, 49-47, Friday night in its season opener.

The Pirates, who had their first scheduled game postponed against Sperry earlier in the week, trailed Cleveland for a majority of the game and faced an eight-point deficit with three minutes remaining.

Troy Garner paced Mannford with 15 points. Tyler Day had a solid line of eight points, eight assists and six rebounds. Conner Banfield had six points, as did twin brother Tyler, who also took a couple of key charges on defense. Jake Moore added three points.

Day ignited the Pirates’ late run with a three-point play. Tyler Banfield and Garner each followed with 3-pointers to give Mannford a one-point lead with 25 seconds left. Cleveland then made a free throw to tie the game at 47. Thurman was fouled with five seconds remaining and knocked down both ends of a 1-and-1 to seal the win.