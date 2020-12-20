Mannford basketball: Pirates close out December with second-half rally

KELLYVILLE – The Mannford boys basketball team used a strong second half to close out the first month of its season in style on Friday.

Sophomore Jake Moore tallied a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebound and tied Tyler Day for team-high honors in scoring as the pulled away from Kellyville for a 51-42 victory.

Fellow sophomore Trestin Thurman was the third Mannford player in double figures with 11 points while Tyler Banfield and Troy Garner each added six points.

Trailing 18-16 after a low-scoring first half, the Pirates kicked their offense into high gear by outscoring Kellyville 35-24 over the final two quarters.

“Great win going into the break,” said Mannford coach Mike Banfield. “We started slow in the first half offensively, but our defense was solid all night. In the second half we played a complete half and got a good win going into the winter break.”

Off to a 4-1 start to the season, Mannford’s next action is Jan. 5 when it travels to face rival Berryhill in a return to Tulsa 7 Conference play. The Pirates will then take part in the Stroud Tournament on Jan. 17. Mannford is slated to face Class 3A No. 16 Bethel in the first round.

“We've had a good start to the season especially because we have had to play all our games on the road,” Banfield said. “I hope we can clean things up over Christmas Break and be ready to go when we return in January.”

