Mannford basketball: Pirates bounce back to win Stroud Invitational consolation finals

Following a pair of tough losses to begin the 2021 portion of their schedule, the Mannford boys basketball responded with consecutive dominant victories to capture the Stroud Invitational consolation championship last week.

The Pirates moved to 6-3 overall after splitting four games on the week. Tyler Day was named to the all-tournament team after scoring 44 points in Mannford’s three games in Stroud.

Below is a summary from the week.

Berryhill 48, Mannford 47: The Pirates blew a 13-point lead on the road Tuesday, Jan. 5 as Berryhill rallied with a 25-point fourth quarter in the rivalry contest.

Day led Mannford with 22 points. Jake Moore added nine points and Tristin Thurman chipped in with six.

“We let this one get away,” said Mannford coach Mike Banfield. “We led the majority of the game and just did not play well down the stretch. In the fourth quarter we had too many TO's, gave up too many offensive rebounds and as a team missed too many free throws. We just got outplayed down the stretch of the game after playing well most of the night.”