Mannford basketball: Pirate boys look to reload going into season

After sustaining significant graduation losses in the last few senior classes, Mannford boys basketball will look to reload going into the 2020-21 season.

Only one senior will suit up for the Pirates when they take the court against Sperry Tuesday in the opener. Head coach Mike Banfield’s preseason varsity roster included seven sophomores and six juniors.

“We’ve got some talented guys who do not just need some experience,” said Banfield, whose team finished last season with a 19-9 record and an area tournament berth.

Mannford returns two starters from a season ago, Tyler Day and Troy Garner.

Day, a point guard and 5-foot-10 junior, is the leading returning scorer after averaging 11 points per game a year ago. Garner averaged six points an outing.

The Pirates will be without senior forward J.D. Whitt, who suffered a torn ACL early in the football season against Bristow. Whitt’s absence will be felt after he averaged 12 points a game last season.