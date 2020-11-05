 Skip to main content
Mack Taylor, Reese David shine for CPHS bass fishing team in first team trail event

Mack Taylor, Reese David shine for CPHS bass fishing team in first team trail event

CPHS fishing

Charles Page High School's Reese David (left) and Mack Taylor finished second overall Oct. 31 in the Oklahoma Bass Nation High School Fishing season opener at Lake Eufala.

 Shawn Hein

Sand Springs Mack Taylor and Reese David got off to a strong start recently in the Oklahoma Bass Nation High School Fishing season.

Taylor and David finished second in the opening 2020-21 event Oct. 31 at Lake Eufala. The Charles Page High School tandem caught five fish for a combined 12.02 lbs., a total topped only by Choctaw’s Brezlyn Hightower and Petyon Bryant (five fish of 17.24 lbs.) in the 57-entry event.

With more events to come this season, spots are still available for the CPHS club. Those interested should email at cphsfishingteam@gmail.com.

