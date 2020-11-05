Mack Taylor, Reese David shine for CPHS bass fishing team in first team trail event

Sand Springs Mack Taylor and Reese David got off to a strong start recently in the Oklahoma Bass Nation High School Fishing season.
Taylor and David finished second in the opening 2020-21 event Oct. 31 at Lake Eufala. The Charles Page High School tandem caught five fish for a combined 12.02 lbs., a total topped only by Choctaw’s Brezlyn Hightower and Petyon Bryant (five fish of 17.24 lbs.) in the 57-entry event.
With more events to come this season, spots are still available for the CPHS club. Those interested should email at cphsfishingteam@gmail.com.
