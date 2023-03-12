Sandites sophomore goalie Sammy Mendoza is making a name for himself as a top penalty-kick defender, saving six tries over his first three matches of the season.

After notching three PK saves in an overtime shootout at Muskogee on March 7, he saved a regulation penalty kick against Metro Christian on Thursday night to earn his first clean sheet in Sand Springs’ 2-0 road upset.

“He’s a lockdown keeper when it comes to penalties,” second-year head coach Brent Lollis said. “He has earned his spot, for sure.”

The Sandites are 3-0 in the regular season after going 3-0-1 in preseason scrimmages.

They battled to a 1-1 draw against the Roughers (1-1) with Nathaniel McClaren scoring the lone goal in regulation before going to PKs for the second time.

McClaren, Elias Villanueva and Nic Roberts found the back of the net for the Sandites, while Mendoza recorded three saves for the win.

Metro Christian (1-1) was stifled by a stingy back four that allowed only four shots on goal, each of which was saved by Mendoza.

Elgin Hernandez gave his team the lead in the eighth minute, then McClaren scored a header off a corner kick from Zac Ritter with 10:13 left in the first half.

“We watched film on them, so we knew some things we wanted to try, and we got the two goals in the first half,” Lollis said. “As a coach, you’d like them to come out in the second half and get a couple more, so we’ll work on keeping our foot on the gas, but we’ll take a win.”

Late in the first half, the Patriots nearly connected on Charlie Coffman’s shot that traveled over Mendoza’s fingers, but it caught the crossbar and ricocheted clear.

They had another opportunity with a penalty kick from Brayden Haveman late in the match, but Mendoza’s save preserved the shutout.

“I don’t think they’ve reached their potential yet,” Lollis said. “I think they would tell you we have more to give.”

Girls

The Sandites suffered their first loss of the year Thursday night after surrendering two goals in the opening minutes to last year’s 4A state runner-up.

Sydney Maddox, a University of Missouri-Kansas City signee, put her team on top just two minutes into the match. Sasha Redman added a second goal soon after, and the remaining 75 minutes were scoreless for both teams.

“We started slow,” head coach Cisco Chavez said. “We’ve got to come out faster.”

The Sandites are short several starters, though most are expected to return to action after spring break. The exception is last year’s leading scorer, Lainey Stanfill, who will miss the season following an ACL surgery.

“Overall, we held them to two (goals) for 75 minutes, so I’m happy with the result,” Chavez said. “The girls didn’t give up, and they fought.”

The Sandites outshot the Patriots 17-9, but most shots were off-target, and Berkely Seefeldt made six saves for the clean sheet.

“We’ve just got to find the back of the net,” Chavez said. “We’ve got to find more goal scorers. But overall, we’re on pace for everything. We’re dominating possession, we’re dominating shots — we’ve just got to find the back of the net.

“This is a good Metro team, and we knew coming into the game that this would be a very physical battle.”

The Sandites won a 4-1 battle at Muskogee (1-1) behind Ava Watts’s second hat trick of the season on March 7.

The Roughers took a 1-0 lead off a corner kick early in the match and held the lead until the final minutes of the half, when Watts scored her first two goals. Alyssa Cunningham and Watts scored again in the second half.

The girls will return to action March 23, when they look to defend their title as the reigning Collinsville tournament champions.