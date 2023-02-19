Lexi Rice scored 23 points and Bella Pehrson added 21 to lead Mannford past North Rock Creek 66-58 in a Class 4A girls district basketball playoff opener Saturday at Mannford.

The 10th-ranked Lady Pirates (22-2) advance into the winners bracket of the 4A regional at 6 p.m. Thursday against No. 15 Fort Gibson (19-5) at North Rock Creek.

Adalynn Tierney added 12 points in the win over NRC while Kylie Hewitt and Josie Lewis had 13 and 12 rebounds, respectively.

"We hung tough against a very talented North Rock Creek team," Lady Pirates coach Nathan Reed said. "Our girls fed off of each other's energy and big plays in big moments. Lexi Rice and Bella Pehrson were great for us scoring the ball tonight, while Kylie Hewitt and Josie Lewis were huge controlling the boards. We will see a really good team every night going forward in the play-offs, especially at the 4A level. This group is focused and ready for the challenge."

Mannford bounced back from a 72-62 loss in the regular-season finale at 3A No. 5 Kiefer on Feb. 13. Pehrson had 30 points, five rebounds and three assists. Rice had 14 rebounds.

"A tough fought game and we never gave up," Reed said. "Kiefer came out and seemed like they couldn't miss, while we struggled a bit on the offensive end. We got down by as many as 25 at one point, and that is what makes our group of girls special is that they never wavered.

"Our comeback came up short in the end. Kiefer was the better team (that night) and we will learn from this loss moving forward. Even with the loss our girls have accomplished being the Tulsa 7 co-conference champions, which we are definitely proud of."

Mannford's boys lost their district playoff opener, 49-40 against eighth-ranked NRC. The Pirates led 20-16 at halftime, but were outscored 17-7 in the third quarter. Mason Harvey led Mannford (14-10) with 10 points.

"Tough district opponent," Mannford coach Mike Banfield said. "Not sure why we got a top-eight team out of the gate, but it is what it is. I thought our kids competed their tails off all night. We had a couple guys fighting off injury issues, but they gutted through it and competed at a high level.

"Our kids came out hot and followed the defensive plan all night. North Rock Creek has a really good group. Credit to them. We got consistent stops, just didn't make quite enough plays down the stretch. I was proud of our kids' effort and urgency level all night."

The Pirates also lost their regular-season finale, 45-42 in overtime at 3A No. 12 Kiefer. Tyler Banfield had 11 points and six rebounds. Jake Moore had 10 rebounds.

"I thought defensively we were solid all night," Mike Banfield said. "We struggled at the free throw line and had some mistimed turnovers in the second half. Kiefer has a good group and we had our chances to win, we just came up a little short."

Mannford will face Sallisaw (10-12) at North Rock Creek in a regional elimination game at 3 p.m. Thursday.