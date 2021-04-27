Layne Kirkendoll's standout week includes record-setting long jump for Sandites

Sand Springs’ track teams had a successful week, competing at the Jenks Invitational on April 19 and the Frontier Valley Conference meet on Saturday. The team won five first-place medals between the two meets, including three conference championships.

Junior star Layne Kirkendoll won the high jump and long jump at both events, and at the FVC meet at Union she broke her own school record in the long jump with a mark of 18 feet-8 inches. She has won 12 events this season and is undefeated in long jump.

Joseph Mattison won the 200-meter FVC title in 22.37 seconds and placed fourth at Jenks.

The team will take a reduced roster to the Sapulpa meet on Friday, and some will take the week off to rest for the Class 6A regional meet on May 8 at Sapulpa.

Baseball

The Sandites (11-18 overall, 5-9 district) split a 6A-4 doubleheader with Putnam City on April 19, beating the Pirates 9-1 in the opener before falling 4-3 in the nightcap.

Cason Savage hit a triple and a home run with two RBIs, and scored three runs, and Keaton Campbell hit two doubles for two runs and two RBIs in the first game. Jabe Schlehuber got the win on the mound, throwing nine strikeouts, allowing only one hit and no walks in five innings.