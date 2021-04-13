Layne Kirkendoll sets Sand Springs high-jump record; weather postpones Sandites soccer

Sand Springs’ Layne Kirkendoll won her second high jump of the year, setting a new school record of 5 feet-7 inches Friday at the Owasso Relays.
Kirkendoll also won her fourth long jump of the year with a personal-best mark of 18 feet-6.5 inches, which is the second-best distance in school history.
There were other impressive efforts by the Sandites. Noah Hanlon was among the top boys in the 3200m run with a time of 11:17.94 for sixth place. Alejandro Lopez had the fifth-best time in the 800m at 2:08.49. Morgan Lockhart was fifth in the 300m hurdles in 44.33. Greg Reed took sixth in the long jump at 19 feet-10 inches.
Sakauri Wilson won her heat in the 100m and had the fourth-best time overall at 13.02 seconds. Jazmin Lopez placed fourth in the 800, finishing in 2:27.88.
In the team standings, the Sand Springs boys finished ninth and the girls were eighth.
SoccerThe Sandites had a tough week as both the boys and girls teams dropped district matches against Broken Arrow on April 6 before having their Friday games at Union canceled due to severe weather.
The boys (5-4 overall, 1-1 district) fell 3-0 Tuesday at Sand Springs’ Memorial Stadium while the girls (6-3, 0-2) lost 5-1 to Broken Arrow. Teagan Smith scored her third goal of the season early in the match, but the Tigers rattled off five unanswered to end the game.
On Friday, Sand Springs’ girls game at Union was stopped late in the first half due to weather and will be rescheduled as will the boys game.
Sand Springs will host Putnam West for its final home games of the regular season Friday night at Memorial Stadium.
BaseballThe Sandites (10-13, 4-6) lost all three of their games last week, dropping two close district decisions against Stillwater, and an 8-1 trip to Union.
Stillwater won 7-5 on April 5 and 11-10 on April 6. Dom Ornelas homered in both games, and Keaton Campbell and Ty Pennington also homered on Tuesday. Pennington was 3-for-3 at the plate.
Friday’s game at Bixby was canceled due to weather and the Sandites returned to action Saturday at Union. The Sandites produced seven hits, including three doubles, but stranded six in the loss.
Sand Springs will host NOAH at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Slow pitch softballThe Sandites ended a five-game losing skid April 6 with a 5-0 win over Owasso. They went 0-4 at the Jenks Festival, then fell 11-10 to Jenks on Thursday.
A 12-run inning and a home run from Jaden Jordan wasn’t quite enough April 5 against Red Oak. Down 17-0 after two innings, the girls rallied to cut it to 17-14 before running out of steam. In the second game, they led 9-7 before Haskell rallied with four runs in the fifth.
The Sandites lost 9-8 against Choctaw on April 6, then Mustang won 14-3 in the final game of the festival.
Jordan homered, Raegan Rector tripled and the Sandites led Jenks 10-9 in the bottom of the seventh, but the Trojans won on a walk-off single.
The win over Owasso didn’t come with many fireworks, but the Sandites got their second shutout of the year behind Kaden Barnes’ pitching. Kelsi Hilton had two hits, two RBIs and one run to pace the offense.
The Sandites will host Jenks at 5 p.m. Thursday.
FishingCruz Norris and Gunnar Casey had another hot finish on the Oklahoma Bass Nation high school trail, placing fifth Saturday on Keystone Lake. The duo just won their previous event on Grand Lake.
Norris and Casey caught three fish, weighing 9.07 pounds, with their biggest coming in at 3.91. Kyle and Kale Hilligoss placed 26th with two fish weighing 4.22 pounds, and Mack Taylor and Reese David placed 28th with two fish weighing 3.96 pounds.