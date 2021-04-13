Layne Kirkendoll sets Sand Springs high-jump record; weather postpones Sandites soccer

Sand Springs’ Layne Kirkendoll won her second high jump of the year, setting a new school record of 5 feet-7 inches Friday at the Owasso Relays.

Kirkendoll also won her fourth long jump of the year with a personal-best mark of 18 feet-6.5 inches, which is the second-best distance in school history.

There were other impressive efforts by the Sandites. Noah Hanlon was among the top boys in the 3200m run with a time of 11:17.94 for sixth place. Alejandro Lopez had the fifth-best time in the 800m at 2:08.49. Morgan Lockhart was fifth in the 300m hurdles in 44.33. Greg Reed took sixth in the long jump at 19 feet-10 inches.

Sakauri Wilson won her heat in the 100m and had the fourth-best time overall at 13.02 seconds. Jazmin Lopez placed fourth in the 800, finishing in 2:27.88.

In the team standings, the Sand Springs boys finished ninth and the girls were eighth.

SoccerThe Sandites had a tough week as both the boys and girls teams dropped district matches against Broken Arrow on April 6 before having their Friday games at Union canceled due to severe weather.