Lainey Stanfill's milestone goal lifts Sandites past Union

For the Charles Page High School girls soccer team, this season has been all about making history, and last Tuesday’s 1-0 win against Union was no exception.

With less than seven minutes left, freshman star Lainey Stanfill connected on her 20th goal of the season to knock off the perennial powerhouse Redhawks and lift the host Sandites (11-4, 4-2) to a new program-best record.

“The Union game was something out of a movie,” first-year coach Cisco Chavez said.

“Ava (Watts) took it from about half field, (and) it bounced right in front of the keeper and went over. She tipped it out right to Lainey’s foot. Lainey put it in the net, and the rest is history, kind of like our season. Just making history, historic moments, and we’re going to keep going.”

The game marked the first shutout this season for the Redhawks (10-5, 6-1). Union has averaged more than four goals per game this year, led by University of Arkansas commit Makenzie Malham.

“Lockdown defense” was key, Chavez said. “We stopped the Gatorade Player of the Year from last year (Malham). They stuck to the assignment, and they played well.”

The Sandites, however, lost 5-0 on Friday at Edmond North (11-1, 6-1) with a district title on the line.

The match got off to a rocky start when the Sandites arrived late because of a scheduling mixup.

The teams had agreed three weeks prior to move the match up an hour to 5 p.m. to help the Huskies manage their Senior Night festivities. That change wasn’t documented on the Sandites’ end, though, so the girls had to go straight to action right off the bus.

Then Katie Webb suffered a likely season-ending MCL sprain shortly into the first half, and the Sandites were on the receiving end of a 30-mph headwind that made it nearly impossible to move the ball outside of their own box.

“We haven’t had wind like this all year," Chavez said. “First half, (Edmond North) came out, they put their chances away. Unfortunately, we couldn’t put it in the back of the net tonight, and that happens.”

The Huskies took a 4-0 lead into the half on goals by Ady Bechtel, Maddie Holub, Elle Schuppan and Desi Abney.

Sand Springs improved in the second half but still managed only one shot on goal, with Leslie Miller recording the save. Julia McBride added the final goal of the night in the 52nd minute to put the match away.

Sophomore goalie Christina Thompson came away with seven saves in the contest.

“I’ll put this loss on me,” Chavez said. “This was mine for miscommunication with the other coaches.

"We look forward to bouncing back and moving forward.”

Due to circular losses in a hotly contested district, the Sandites would have finished first with a win, but slipped to fourth with the loss. They will play the 6A-4 district champions in the postseason, either Broken Arrow (10-1) or Owasso (14-0).

Sand Springs will wrap up the regular season Monday with a Senior Night district match against Putnam City (3-11, 0-6) at 6 p.m.

The Sandites' boys team (0-11, 0-6) fell 10-0 on Tuesday against Union (10-5, 5-2) and 8-0 to Edmond North (9-3, 5-2) on Friday. The Sandites' last shot at a win will be at 8 p.m. Monday, when they host Putnam City (5-7, 2-3) on Senior Night.