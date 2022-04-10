Lainey Stanfill scores five goals in Lady Sandites' rout over Choctaw

Sand Springs' Lainey Stanfill continued her stellar soccer season with five goals Friday in a 9-0 win at Choctaw.

After district leader Jenks (6-1, 3-0) spoiled the Lady Sandites’ five-match win streak 4-0 on Tuesday, Sand Springs (9-3, 2-1) bounced back on Friday with the win over Choctaw (1-7, 0-3).

Stanfill has 18 goals on the season. Ava Watts scored two, and Alyssa Cunningham and Karsen Lynch scored one each. Watts has 15 goals this season.

The Sandites are having their best season since 2016 and don’t show any signs of slowing down. They will host Putnam City (3-8, 0-3) on Tuesday and travel to Stillwater (4-6, 1-1) on Friday.

The boys (0-8, 0-3) are still looking for their first win after falling 10-0 to Jenks and 3-1 to Choctaw.

Track and field

The Sandites teams competed at the Jim Thorpe Invitational in Shawnee on Friday and crowned two champions. The boys took seventh place and the girls finished sixth.

Briona Searcy won the long jump with a mark of 14 feet-11.5 inches and Jestin Rawlins won the discus throw with a distance of 147 feet.

Gracie Gifford placed third in the 3,200-meter run in 13:15.45 and sixth in the 1,600 in 6:38.99.

Hannah George was fifth in the long jump at 13 feet-3 inches. Kelsi Hilton was fourth in the 3,200 at 13:56.44. Brynley Smith finished fifth in the 400 in 1:12.05.

Dalton Wilcox placed second in the 800-meter run in 2:19.19. Noah Hanlon placed sixth in the 3,200 in 11:45.99.

Matthew Shelton placed third in shot put with a distance of 41 feet-6 inches. Alex Turner was fourth in discus with a distance of 105 feet-1 inch.

The girls placed third in the 4x800 relay and fourth in the 4x100. The boys placed fifth in the 4x100 and fifth in the 4x800.

Layne Kirkendoll competed solo at the Jenks meet that morning and won the high jump at 5 feet-6 inches. She also placed second in long jump at 18 feet-1 inch.

Fishing

Two teams of Sandites won first place in their divisions at the Oklahoma Bass Nation trail event April 3 on Lake Texoma.

Eli Rogers and Carrick Cooke won the high school division with five fish weighing 12.45 pounds for a $656 payout.

Caden Strawn and Drew Turner won the youth division with four fish weighing 9.8 pounds.

Slow-pitch

The No. 14 Sandites (5-7) went 0-3 last week, falling 13-10 to No. 4 Moore (11-5), 18-0 to No. 1 Southmoore (15-2), and 14-12 to Kellyville (5-12).