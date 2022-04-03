Lainey Stanfill, Ava Watts extend Sandite girls' soccer winning streak

Freshman star Lainey Stanfill and sophomore Ava Watts continue to excel for Sand Springs' girls soccer team.

Stanfill produced four goals and Watts scored a hat trick in a 9-0 home victory over Enid on Friday night.

It was the fifth consecutive win for the Sandites (8-2). Alyssa Cunningham and Carson Sargent also scored goals.

“Laynie’s having a standout year,” coach Cisco Chavez said. “No words to describe what I’m seeing from her.

“We’ve got one of the best defenses in the state, and we look to keep them healthy and just keep going forward.

On Tuesday, the Sandites won 1-0 against Ponca City, with Stanfill scoring the lone goal on an assist from Karsen Lynch.

Boys soccer

The boys soccer team (0-6) is still looking for its first win after falling 5-0 to Ponca City (2-7) and Enid (7-2) last week.

“This is a very young team this year,” Sandites coach Brent Lollis said. “We played eight freshmen during the course of that game.

“We knew going into this year that it would be a rebuilding year," he said. "First-year coaching staff, graduated a lot of guys (last year) who are good college-level players, so this was about taking a step forward.

“They were organized, they knew their matchup, and I told them in the locker room at halftime that was the best they’ve played all season," Lollis said. "These freshmen are getting some valuable experience that most 6A freshmen don’t get.”

One freshman in particular stole the show for the Sandites. Midfielder Eddie Hernandez made his first appearance at goalkeeper and notched 15 saves as the aggressive Enid forwards kept him on his toes at all times.

“As I told him at halftime, he just played out of his mind," Lollis said. "He led the team, made tons of saves, and kept us in the game the first half.”

The soccer teams will have home matches Tuesday against Jenks and visit Choctaw on Friday.

Track and field

Sand Springs' girls placed 13th and the boys took 16th at the Tahlequah Tiger Track Classic on Friday with one champion.

Jestin Rawlins won the boys discus throw with a mark of 143 feet, 9 inches.

Layne Kirkendoll placed second in high jump with a mark of 5 feet, 2 inches, and was fourth in long jump with a distance of 16 feet, 10 inches.

Fishing

Sandite duo Mack Taylor and Parker Haling took second place out of 81 teams Saturday at the Oklahoma Bass Nation trail event on Lake Texoma with five fish totaling 12.1 pounds. They also had the largest single fish of the tournament at 5.45 pounds.

Cruz Norris and Gunnar Casey took 23rd place with a 3.6-pound fish, and Nathaniel Griffin and Jaxon Trotter placed 26th with a 3.15-pound fish.

Golf

The Sandite golf teams competed at the Edison Invitational in Claremore last week, with the girls playing Heritage Hill on Tuesday and the boys on Thursday.

Gina Foster shot 111 and Madison Chambers shot 114 for the girls.

Mason Ward led the boys with an 82. Zane Downey shot 87, Cameron Villines 92, Seth Benton 93 and Drew Paden 97.

Girls slow pitch

The No. 16 Sandites (5-4) won a 6-3 battle with Berryhill on March 29 before going 2-2 at the Haskell Tournament on Thursday. They won 7-5 against No. 4 Jenks and 12-0 against McAlester before falling 13-5 to Fort Gibson and 12-2 to Haskell.

Girls tennis

The Sandites competed at the Skiatook Quad on March 29 and won a Highway 97 rivalry dual with Sapulpa.

Abbie Dunn won in No. 2 Singles, Caitlin Shipman and Daffaney Snyder won No. 1 Doubles, and Jayden Smith and Gracie Young won No. 2 Doubles against Sapulpa.

Kira Shipley won her No. 1 Singles match against Skiatook, and Shipman and Snyder won their match against Bristow.