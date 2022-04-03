Lainey Stanfill, Ava Watts extend Lady Sandites' soccer winning streak

Freshman star Lainey Stanfill and sophomore Ava Watts continue to excel for Sand Springs' girls soccer team.

Stanfill produced four goals and Watts scored a hat trick in a 9-0 home victory over Enid on Friday night.

It was the fifth consecutive win for the Lady Sandites (8-2). Alyssa Cunningham and Carson Sargent also scored goals.

“Laynie’s having a standout year,” Sand Springs coach Cisco Chavez said. “No words to describe what I’m seeing from her.

“We’ve got one of the best defenses in the state and we look to keep them healthy and just keep going forward.

On Tuesday, they won 1-0 against Ponca City, with Stanfill scoring the lone goal on an assist from Karsen Lynch.

The boys soccer team (0-6) is still looking for its first win after falling 5-0 to Ponca City (2-7) and Enid (7-2) last week.

“This is a very young team this year,” Sandites coach Brent Lollis said. “We played eight freshmen during the course of that game.

“We knew going into this year that it would be a rebuilding year. First-year coaching staff, graduated a lot of guys who are good college-level players, so this was about taking a step forward.

“They were organized, they knew their matchup, and I told them in the locker room at halftime that was the best they’ve played all season. These freshmen are getting some valuable experience that most 6A freshmen don’t get.”

One freshman in particular stole the show for the Sandites. Midfielder Eddie Hernandez made his first appearance at goalkeeper and notched 15 saves as the aggressive Enid forwards kept him on his toes at all times.

“He came in for our senior goalkeeper who’s having some health issues," Lollis said. "And as I told him at halftime, he just played out of his mind. He led the team, made tons of saves, and kept us in the game the first half.”

The soccer teams will have home matches Tuesday against Jenks and visit Choctaw on Friday.

Track and field

Sand Springs' girls placed 13th and the boys took 16th at the Tahlequah Tiger Track Classic on Friday with one champion.

Jestin Rawlins won the boys discus throw with a mark of 143 ft. 9 in.

Layne Kirkendoll placed second in high jump with a mark of 5 feet-2 inches, and was fourth in long jump with a distance of 16 feet-10 inches.

Fishing

Sandite duo Mack Taylor and Parker Haling took second place out of 81 teams Saturday at the Oklahoma Bass Nation trail event on Lake Texoma with five fish totaling 12.1 pounds. They also had the largest single fish of the tournament at 5.45 pounds.

Cruz Norris and Gunnar Casey took 23rd place with a 3.6-pound fish, and Nathaniel Griffin and Jaxon Trotter placed 26th with a 3.15-pound fish.

Golf

The Sandite golf teams competed at the Edison Invitational in Claremore last week, with the girls playing Heritage Hill on Tuesday and the boys on Thursday.

Gina Foster shot 111 and Madison Chambers shot 114 for the girls.

Mason Ward led the boys with an 82. Zane Downey shot 87, Cameron Villines 92, Seth Benton 93 and Drew Paden 97.

Slow pitch

The No. 16 Lady Sandites (5-4) won a 6-3 battle with Berryhill on Tuesday before going 2-2 at the Haskell Tournament on Thursday. They won 7-5 against No. 4 Jenks and 12-0 against McAlester before falling 13-5 to Ft. Gibson and 12-2 to Haskell.

Tennis

The Lady Sandites competed at the Skiatook Quad on Tuesday and won a Highway 97 rivalry dual with Sapulpa.

Abbie Dunn won in No. 2 Singles, Caitlin Shipman and Daffaney Snyder won No. 1 Doubles, and Jayden Smith and Gracie Young won No. 2 Doubles against Sapulpa.

Kira Shipley won her No. 1 Singles match against Skiatook, and Shipman and Snyder won their match against Bristow.