Laila Mirza captures historic title for Sandites wrestling

Laila Mirza is officially the first regular-season tournament champion for the Sand Springs girls wrestling program.

The junior 120-pounder won the Joe Cole Classic on Saturday in Cleveland, helping her team to a program-best second-place finish. All five Sandite girls placed top-four in their divisions.

“I found her in the weight room because I help coach (Kevin) Avey with the girls weightlifting,” said coach Ty Bowling, who started the girls’ wrestling program this year.

“She tries to get as much extra work (during free period) or during weightlifting period when they’re not lifting weights, and she’ll stay after practice. She’s one that gets here early and stays late.”

Mirza pinned her first two opponents without giving up a single point, then received two forfeits in the round-robin bracket.

“She’s run cross country and she’s run some track, and she told me at the beginning of the year that she had never ever won a medal,” Bowling said.

“That preseason tournament she went to, she got first, then she took sixth (at Jay) and got a medal there, and then she got first here, so she’s kind of three for three on the medals in wrestling.”

Kelsi Hilton placed third at 140 pounds with three pins, only losing in a close 8-5 decision to the tournament champion.

Addily Shotwell placed third at 170 with one pin. Kreedence Behnke placed third, and Madison Chambers was fourth at 100 pounds.

“Our girls are working hard,” Bowling said. “Wrestling’s not an easy sport, and they’re in here every day doing it exactly like the boys are doing.

“We’re not trying to put too much pressure on them, but we’re telling them how they’re going to be forever remembered as the girls that started (the program) and have a chance to be the first ever Sand Springs girls state qualifiers.”

The junior varsity boys placed fourth at the tournament despite mostly facing varsity competitors.

Kase Skaggs won the 113-pound bracket, and four other Sandites also medaled.

Skaggs outscored his opponents 51-13 with a pin and two major decisions before earning a 4-2 decision over state qualifier Daxtyn Davis.

Peyton Callis was the runner-up at 165 with three pins; Cash Lucas was the runner-up at 285 with three pins; Jesse Moore placed third at 144 with four pins; and Logan Childers placed fourth at 113 with three pins.

The junior high boys team placed 12th with two total medalists, and the junior high girls placed 14th with one medalist.

Gage Gunn placed fourth at 132 with three pins; Dallas Flores placed fourth at 155 with five pins; and Rylee Allen placed fourth at girls 117 with two pins.

The Keystone Kids wrestling club had no problem winning the Sand Springs Slam tournament over the weekend with 28 champions, nearly tripling the score of runner-up Barnsdall.

Jase Morgan, Maddix Spencer, Hagan Wolfenberger, Kason Wolfe, Acetyn Hart, Sutton Hawley, Zander Pope, Rylan Hamby, Ty Galloway, Samuel Moore, Joshua Compton, Griffin Sensintaffar, Ayreson Reiss, David Ritchey, Matthew Moore, Kasen McAffrey, Samuel Reichel, Jaxon Trotter, Brenntly Taylor, Jayce Parks, Caemon Young, Ryker Dawes, Collin Randall, Hunter Sims, Colt Combs, Kydon Harness, Gage Buchanan and Saylor Eaglin all won their divisions.

The varsity boys and girls will return to action Tuesday with home duals against Sapulpa at 6 p.m.