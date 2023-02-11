Sakauri Wilson says she puts up 100 free throws a day, and it paid off Friday night at the Ed Dubie Fieldhouse.

The junior guard went 8-for-8 at the charity stripe, including four free throws in the final 20 seconds of a 57-53 upset against Class 5A East No. 1 Sapulpa (17-2).

It was a 44-point turnaround for the 6A East No, 6 Lady Sandites (14-6), who previously lost 61-21 to the Chieftains to open the season but managed to keep pace in the rematch for their first rivalry win since 2019. It also snapped a 10-game winning streak for Sapulpa.

“I wasn’t intimidated at all,” said Wilson, who scored a career-high 27 points.

“I just knew the first time (we played them) we weren’t ready, everybody was scared.

“We all came together as a team, clutch free throws at the end, everybody’s coming together on defense and shutting everybody down.”

Sand Springs trailed for most of the first quarter but traded leads through the second and entered the locker room with a 26-24 advantage on Wilson’s first of three treys.

A 5-0 run midway through the third gave Sand Springs the lead until the final two minutes when a Sapulpa rally nearly staved off the upset.

Sapulpa trailed 49-42 before surging ahead to a 52-51 lead, but Abigaile Martin put her team back on top from the free throw line and the Chieftains never led again.

Hailey Jackson also had a big night with 20 points and seven rebounds for the Sandites while Oklahoma State signee Stailee Heard had 23 to pace the Chieftains.

“That’s a good team over there,” said head coach Josh Berry. “We just had a great all-around effort tonight and some girls stepped up and made some plays.”

The Sandites also won 54-38 at No. 13 Bartlesville (7-13) on Monday behind a career-high 17 from Calla Fueshko, but dropped a 69-40 decision to 6A East No. 2 (15-6) Bixby on Tuesday.

“We just challenged them to match (Sapulpa)’s energy and their effort and I think that’s what they did tonight. Plus they made plays,” Berry said.

“That’s what it comes down to. It’s not too much about Xs and Os, it’s about the players. When they make plays, it makes it easy on us.”

Sand Springs 78, Sapulpa 57 (boys)

Sapulpa’s warmup shirts said “beating Sand Springs never gets old,” but it was the Sandites who prevailed.

The Sandites (10-10) avenged a season-opening 60-51 loss at Sapulpa (5-14) with a balanced team attack.

Alijah Roper scored 15 to lead the Sandites, closely followed by Blake Johnson and Kade Holland with 14 apiece -- a career-high for Holland.

“We always enjoy a rivalry win against Sapulpa, especially after they got us in the first game of the year at their place,” said head coach Eric Savage. “The guys were focused and ready. They were excited -- we really didn’t have to motivate them much to play this game.”

Jalen Pratt’s opening 3-pointer gave Sapulpa its only lead of the night but the Sandites soon set the tempo and took a 21-11 lead into the second quarter.

“I thought we came out and set the tempo early and really dominated inside the paint,” said Savage.

“Our bigs really controlled offensive and defensive rebounds inside and made their guards alter their shots a little bit and that was a huge factor for us getting off to a good start.”

By halftime, the Sandites led 39-25 and Sapulpa never got within double digits in the second half.

The Sandites fell 58-52 to Bartlesville (7-12) on Monday despite a career-high 14 points from Khalil Allen. They also lost 73-44 to Bixby (17-4) on Tuesday.

Sand Springs will return to action Tuesday with a Senior Night home finale against Union.

The Sandites also received their regional playoff assignments on Wednesday.

The girls will play No. 11 Stillwater (7-13) in the first round of the Norman Regional on Feb. 23, while the boys will play No. 6 Moore (14-6) in the first round of the Bixby regional on Feb. 24.

SAND SPRINGS 57, SAPULPA 53

Sand Springs;8;18;12;19;--;57

Sapulpa;12;12;11;18;--;53

Sand Springs: Wilson 27, Jackson 20, Martin 4, Fueshko 4, Taylor 2.

Sapulpa: S. Heard 23, Ri. McQuarters 12, Ra. McQuarters 11, T. Heard 5, Adkisson 2.

SAND SPRINGS 78, SAPULPA 57 (boys)

Sand Springs;21;18;18;21;--;78.

Sapulpa;11;14;18;14;--57.

Sand Springs: Roper 15, Holland 14, Johnson 14, Hooper 9, Allen 8, Kelly 7, Foster 6, Shope 2, Mitchell 1.

Sapulpa: Harris 18, Abbage 10, Lewis 8, Read 8, Ragsdale 6, Pratt 5, Willbey 2.