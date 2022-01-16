Lady Sandites start 10-0 for first time since 2016-17

A 10-0 start bodes well for the Sand Springs' girls basketball team.
The last time the Lady Sandites won their first 10 games in a season was 2016-17 and they went on to capture conference, regional and area championships.
Whether this year’s Lady Sandites reach similar heights remains to be seen, but they are still undefeated after meetings with Broken Arrow and Bartlesville this week.
The Sandites picked up a 66-46 win over the Tigers (6-4, 2-2) on Jan. 11 at the Ed Dubie Field House before traveling to Bartlesville for a 55-37 win against the Bruins (3-7, 0-4) to improve to 5-0 in Frontier Valley Conference action.
Hailey Jackson had 31 points, 11 rebounds and four steals against the Tigers while Journey Armstead contributed 15 points. Layne Kirkendoll added eight points and nine rebounds.
“(Jackson)’s just coming along and playing hard,” Lady Sandites coach Josh Berry said. “I’ve always said she had the potential to be that good.”
The Sandites led by 28 points early in the fourth quarter before sending in the backups.
Friday’s game started a little slower, but the Bruins never led after the first quarter and the Sandites ran away with a 22-4 third quarter to put the game safely out of reach.
“Every game for us in this conference, you’ve got to prepare for it,” said Berry. “If you’re not ready to play, you can get beat. Especially the way we play. We’re a defensively oriented team, so if we don’t come ready to play every night, we can get beat by anybody.”
Armstead scored 23 points with seven rebounds, four steals, and three assists. Jackson scored eight points with 10 rebounds and Kirkendoll added six points with 11 rebounds.
The Sandites will host Muskogee (1-6, 0-3) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and compete at the Jenks/Union Invitational on Thursday through Saturday. They will play Jenks (2-5) on Thursday before taking on either Trinity Christian or Edmond North (10-0) on Friday.
Sand Springs' boys team (3-7, 0-5) is still looking for its first conference win of the season after falling 70-47 to Broken Arrow and 82-54 to Bartlesville this week.
Against Broken Arrow, the Sandites were led by Jason Clark with 10 points and Cale Askew with nine. Clark and Alijah Roper scored 12 apiece against Bartlesville (6-4, 3-2).
Sand Springs will get its first unranked opponent in over a month when it hosts Muskogee (2-6, 0-3) at 8 p.m. Tuesday. They will then travel to Catoosa for the Port City Classic with a Thursday matchup against the home team (9-4) at 8:30 p.m.