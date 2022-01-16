Lady Sandites start 10-0 for first time since 2016-17

“Every game for us in this conference, you’ve got to prepare for it,” said Berry. “If you’re not ready to play, you can get beat. Especially the way we play. We’re a defensively oriented team, so if we don’t come ready to play every night, we can get beat by anybody.”

Armstead scored 23 points with seven rebounds, four steals, and three assists. Jackson scored eight points with 10 rebounds and Kirkendoll added six points with 11 rebounds.

The Sandites will host Muskogee (1-6, 0-3) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and compete at the Jenks/Union Invitational on Thursday through Saturday. They will play Jenks (2-5) on Thursday before taking on either Trinity Christian or Edmond North (10-0) on Friday.

Sand Springs' boys team (3-7, 0-5) is still looking for its first conference win of the season after falling 70-47 to Broken Arrow and 82-54 to Bartlesville this week.

Against Broken Arrow, the Sandites were led by Jason Clark with 10 points and Cale Askew with nine. Clark and Alijah Roper scored 12 apiece against Bartlesville (6-4, 3-2).

Sand Springs will get its first unranked opponent in over a month when it hosts Muskogee (2-6, 0-3) at 8 p.m. Tuesday. They will then travel to Catoosa for the Port City Classic with a Thursday matchup against the home team (9-4) at 8:30 p.m.