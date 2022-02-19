Lady Sandites ready for deep basketball postseason run

If the final regular-season week’s scoreboard is any indication of the weeks to come, the Sand Springs girls’ basketball team should be poised to make a deep playoff run.
The Class 6A-East No. 2 Sandites (19-3) never trailed in their three games, rolling to dominant wins against No. 11 Owasso, No. 6 Broken Arrow, and No. 14 Bartlesville.
“I think we’re playing better basketball,” Lady Sandites coach Josh Berry said after a 63-34 Senior Night win Friday against the Bruins (4-18).
“I think we’ve still got a lot of things to clean up before the playoffs, but I like the direction that we’re going.”
The Sandites scored 23 points in a row in the first half and led 36-11 by halftime. The second string played most of the second half, and 10 different Sandites made their way into the scorebook.
“I like the way that everybody’s stepping up and playing different parts,” Berry said. “If we can do that, where we get different scoring, different rebounding, different assists from different people, then I think we’ve got a good chance.”
Sophomore Taiona Morris led the team's scoring for the first time this season with a career-high 16 points.
“She’s going to be special,” Berry said. “I think she gets more and more confidence every time we go out there.”
Eight Sandites combined for 17 steals in a stifling defensive effort led by Sakauri Wilson with five and Morris with four. Layne Kirkendoll added four blocks.
“I thought we just needed to speed it up a little bit,” Berry said. “They did a good job of rotating and being there for the steals. We just caught them on that.”
Journey Armstead scored 22 points in a Feb. 14 rout of Owasso (10-13), followed by Hailey Jackson with 19 points and 10 rebounds for her third double-double of the season, and Wilson with 11 points.
On Feb. 15, the Lady Sandites bullied Broken Arrow 53-20, giving up only four points in each of the first three quarters while holding the Tigers (13-9) to their lowest scoring output since 2011.
Armstead and Jackson scored 13 points apiece in that game.
The Lady Sandites finished the regular season with a seven-game winning streak and as the Frontier Valley Conference runner-up, their best performance since winning the league in 2019.
Weather permitting, they are scheduled to open the postseason at 8 p.m. Thursday when they will host No. 15 Muskogee (2-14) in the regionals.
Sand Springs previously beat Muskogee 56-43, but Berry isn’t going to let his team overlook the Roughers.
“One game at a time,” Berry said. “It’s Muskogee. That’s the only thing we think about from here on out. We just take them one game at a time and don’t take anybody lightly.”
Boys basketball
The No. 14 Sandites (5-17) enter the playoffs on a seven-game losing streak after falling 68-31 to Owasso, 55-37 to Broken Arrow, and 87-77 to Bartlesville.
Despite the loss, the Sandites played one of their best games of the season on Senior Night against Bartlesville. Four Sandites scored in double digits and three had double-doubles in their highest scoring output of the year.
Jason Clark and Ethan Oakley led the Sandites with 19 points apiece, and Oakley added 11 rebounds. Cale Askew and JD Dickson both scored 14 points with 11 rebounds apiece. Askew’s performance was a career best.
The Sandites are scheduled to visit No. 3 Putnam West (17-5) at 8 p.m. Friday in the regionals.