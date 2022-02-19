Lady Sandites ready for deep basketball postseason run

“She’s going to be special,” Berry said. “I think she gets more and more confidence every time we go out there.”

Eight Sandites combined for 17 steals in a stifling defensive effort led by Sakauri Wilson with five and Morris with four. Layne Kirkendoll added four blocks.

“I thought we just needed to speed it up a little bit,” Berry said. “They did a good job of rotating and being there for the steals. We just caught them on that.”

Journey Armstead scored 22 points in a Feb. 14 rout of Owasso (10-13), followed by Hailey Jackson with 19 points and 10 rebounds for her third double-double of the season, and Wilson with 11 points.

On Feb. 15, the Lady Sandites bullied Broken Arrow 53-20, giving up only four points in each of the first three quarters while holding the Tigers (13-9) to their lowest scoring output since 2011.

Armstead and Jackson scored 13 points apiece in that game.

The Lady Sandites finished the regular season with a seven-game winning streak and as the Frontier Valley Conference runner-up, their best performance since winning the league in 2019.