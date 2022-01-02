Lady Sandites capture Tampa Bay Invitational basketball title

It’s beginning to look more and more that this is going to a special season for the Charles Page High School girls’ basketball team.

A 53-32 win over Eustis, Florida, on Saturday night in the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational's Anna Maria Division title game elevated the Sandites to 7-0 for the first time since 2017.

Sand Springs' Journey Armstead was named as the Most Valuable Player after scoring 45 points in three games.

The Sandites earned their second tournament title of the coach Josh Berry era, and first since 2019, after steamrolling three Florida foes.

There were 101 girls basketball teams that competed at the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational in 14 separate tournament brackets, including Union, which placed third in its bracket.

“We got to see some pretty good competition,” Berry said. “We got to see some speed. The first two games they had some guards who were really really fast, so that was good.”