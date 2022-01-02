Lady Sandites capture Tampa Bay Invitational basketball title

It’s beginning to look more and more that this is going to a special season for the Charles Page High School girls’ basketball team.
A 53-32 win over Eustis, Florida, on Saturday night in the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational's Anna Maria Division title game elevated the Sandites to 7-0 for the first time since 2017.
Sand Springs' Journey Armstead was named as the Most Valuable Player after scoring 45 points in three games.
The Sandites earned their second tournament title of the coach Josh Berry era, and first since 2019, after steamrolling three Florida foes.
There were 101 girls basketball teams that competed at the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational in 14 separate tournament brackets, including Union, which placed third in its bracket.
“We got to see some pretty good competition,” Berry said. “We got to see some speed. The first two games they had some guards who were really really fast, so that was good.”
The Sandites rolled to a 52-17 win over Florida 6A No. 5 Bloomingdale (11-3) on Wednesday. Sand Springs only led 15-9 after the first quarter, but shut down the Lady Bulls’ offense from there and outscored them 20-2 in the second period.
Armstead led all scorers with 13 points, followed by Hailey Jackson with 12, and both girls did all of their damage in the first half.
The Sandites picked up a 54-27 win on New Year’s Eve against 4A No. 13 Cocoa (10-3), holding the Tigers to only 13 points entering the fourth quarter.
Armstead once again led all scorers with 16 points over three quarters, followed by Jackson with 13.
“I think we played better the first two days than we did that last day,” Berry said. “We got in foul trouble within the first few minutes of the game.”
“We couldn’t make any shots, and then defensively we just played horrible the first half. We couldn’t guard, we couldn’t find our man – we just didn’t play our regular basketball the first half.”
Despite the rough start, the Sandites surged ahead with a 34-18 second-half performance against the Panthers to remain undefeated on the season.
Jackson led all scorers with a career-high 21 points, all in the second half, while Armstead contributed 16.
Armstead was named tournament MVP and both she and Layne Kirkendoll received college offers from scouts attending the tournament.
“I think (Sakauri) Wilson’s defensive pressure in the first two games really gave their best players some fits," Berry said. "Taiona (Morris) had some good moments as well, and we had some great productivity from the bench, whether it was getting steals, diving on the floor, making some shots to open it up. Layne really had a pretty good day of rebounding and blocking shots and controlling the paint area.”
Sand Springs will return to action Tuesday with a Frontier Valley Conference game at No. 14 Booker T. Washington (3-2, 1-1). The Sandites are 2-0 in conference play this season but are still looking for their first win against the Hornets under Berry.
Wrestling
The Keystone Kids wrestling club can claim yet another national champion.
Hudson Waag took home first place in the 46th annual United States Junior Open Championship on Saturday night at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds.
Waag recorded decisions of 18-16 and 10-4, and pinned three opponents, including a 19-second fall in the finals to win the 37-pound bracket in the 6-under age division.