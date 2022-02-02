Lady Sandites bounce back with upset win over Union

Union's girls basketball team managed an impressive feat Tuesday night at the UMAC as it didn’t give up a single field goal to Sand Springs senior star Journey Armstead.
Unfortunately for the Redhawks, Armstead thrived instead from the free-throw line instead, going 10-of-13, including eight points in the fourth quarter to lift her team to a 38-34 upset.
Class 6A-East No. 4 Charles Page High School (13-3) won the battle of attrition against No. 2 Union (12-4), taking advantage of three Redhawks foul-outs in the final two minutes to jump from fourth to second in the Frontier Valley Conference.
“I just love it for my girls,” Sandites coach Josh Berry said. “They went out there and fought hard.”
The Sandites had been through a rough patch lately, losing three of their last four games against top-ranked foes Edmond North, Bixby and Sapulpa.
“They’re going out there against a well-coached team in Union,” Berry said. “But you know, we’re a good team too. So to be able to finally come out with a win against one of those top teams shows that we are a top team as well.”
“I think that’s huge. I think they responded, they learned from some of the losses that we had, and they bonded together today.”
The Sandites were held to their lowest scoring total of the season in the first half and trailed 17-13, but came storming back in the third quarter.
Armstead drew her fourth foul two minutes into the third quarter and spent much of the half on the bench. Layne Kirkendoll scored four points in that stanza and 3-pointers from Sakauri Wilson and Taiona Morris lifted the visitors to a 27-24 advantage.
“We had some big contributions with Journey being in foul trouble and some people stepped up today,” Berry said. “That’s what you need to advance and survive from here on out.”
TK Pitts scored through a foul from Hailey Jackson and made the free throw for one final Union lead at 31-30 with 1:40 left to play, but it was all Sand Springs from there.
Sydni Smith fouled out with 1:31 to play and sent Armstead to the line for two. Then Aubrey Hishaw fouled out with 1:05 to play and sent Armstead to the line for two more. Finally, Pitts fouled out with 41 seconds left and sent Wilson to the line.
Pitts, an SMU commit, led all scorers with 12 points, but was the only Redhawk in double digits. Jackson and Armstead scored 10 apiece for the Sandites. Kirkendoll finished with six points and 10 rebounds, and Wilson added seven points.
Sand Springs also benefited from the brief return of 5-10 sophomore Kiaryn Taylor, who has been out with injury since early in December.
“That’s big for us,” Berry said. “She gives us another versatile person. She’s still struggling right now, but as she gets better, she’s only going to help us more.”
A 58-52 Bixby win over Sapulpa helped lift Sand Springs to second place in conference standings, but the Sandites don’t control their own destiny. With no rematch against Bixby on the horizon, it’ll take the Spartans stumbling against some other conference foe for the Sandites to climb into the lead.
Either way, winning the conference isn’t that important to Berry and his Sandites.
“We focus on trying to get better each and every game,” Berry said. “We want to continue to play together and just advance. We don’t worry about that. If we’re winning, it’ll come.”
Union 79, Sand Springs 38 (boys)
Dalen Fuller scored 28 points to help Union (9-8, 5-4) snap a two-game losing streak.
The Sandites (5-11, 1-7) led 20-16 early in the second quarter but soon fell out of pace with the taller, faster Redhawks. Union stormed to a 44-25 halftime advantage and had the game safely locked away after outscoring the Sandites 23-7 in the third.
Chris Mason added 16 for the Redhawks and Trent Pierce had 14. JD Dickson led the Sandites with 12.
SAND SPRINGS 38, UNION 34 (girls)
Sand Springs;8;5;14;11;--;38
Union;8;9;7;10;--;34
Sand Springs (13-3): Armstead 10, Jackson 10, Wilson 7, Kirkendoll 6, T. Morris 3, L. Morris 2.
Union (12-4) Pitts 12, S. Smith 8, Malham 5, Hishaw 5, Marshall-Penny 3, Coleman 1.
Free Throws: CPHS 14-of-21, Union 10-of-14. Field Goals: CPHS 11-of-34, Union 11-of-38. Offensive Rebounds: CPHS 6, Union 4. Defensive Rebounds: CPHS 20, Union 20. Total Rebounds: CPHS 26, Union 24. Steals: CPHS 2, Union 3. Blocks: CPHS 2, Union 0. Fouls: CPHS 16, Union 21.
UNION 79, SAND SPRINGS 38 (boys)
Sand Springs;15;10;7;6;--;38
Union;16;28;23;12;--;79
Sand Springs (5-11): Dickson 12, Clark 9, Oakley 8, Johnson 4, Kelly 3, Foster 2.
Union (9-8): Fuller 28, Mason 16, Pierce 14, Mims 7, Madrid 6, Dixon 5, McQuarters 3.
Free Throws: Union 11-of-14, CPHS 6-of-9. Field Goals: Union 30-of-53, CPHS 14-of-55. Offensive Rebounds: Union 8, CPHS 9. Defensive Rebounds: Union 29, CPHS 15. Total Rebounds: Union 37, CPHS 26. Steals: Union 9, CPHS 4. Blocks: Union 6, CPHS 1. Fouls: Union 10, CPHS 14.