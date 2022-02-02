Lady Sandites bounce back with upset win over Union

The Sandites were held to their lowest scoring total of the season in the first half and trailed 17-13, but came storming back in the third quarter.

Armstead drew her fourth foul two minutes into the third quarter and spent much of the half on the bench. Layne Kirkendoll scored four points in that stanza and 3-pointers from Sakauri Wilson and Taiona Morris lifted the visitors to a 27-24 advantage.

“We had some big contributions with Journey being in foul trouble and some people stepped up today,” Berry said. “That’s what you need to advance and survive from here on out.”

TK Pitts scored through a foul from Hailey Jackson and made the free throw for one final Union lead at 31-30 with 1:40 left to play, but it was all Sand Springs from there.

Sydni Smith fouled out with 1:31 to play and sent Armstead to the line for two. Then Aubrey Hishaw fouled out with 1:05 to play and sent Armstead to the line for two more. Finally, Pitts fouled out with 41 seconds left and sent Wilson to the line.