Lady Sandites bounce back from first loss, finish third in Jenks/Union Invitational

JENKS -- All good things come to an end eventually, as did the Lady Sandites’ undefeated start to the season Friday at Jenks' Frank Herald Field House.

After winning 11 consecutive games, the Class 6A No. 6 Charles Page High School girls basketball team fell 56-32 to No. 1 Edmond North in the Jenks/Union Invitational semifinals. Edmond North (16-0) went on to win the tournament.

Sand Springs (12-1) bounced back in the third-place battle with No. 16 Putnam City North (6-7), however, and dominated the Panthers defensively to win 50-33.

“(Edmond North) is probably the best team right now in 6A, so it’s a good thing that we got to see them,” said Sand Springs coach Josh Berry.

“I was just proud that they kept fighting, they didn’t just lay down after a bad start. The only thing from here is to get back in the gym and work and put in the time and see what we can do from here on.”

Journey Armstead led the Sandites with 14 points against the top-ranked Huskies, but was the only Sandite in double digits. She also scored 22 points in the quarterfinals against Jenks and was named to the All-Tournament team following Saturday’s game.