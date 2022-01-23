Lady Sandites bounce back from first loss, finish third in Jenks/Union Invitational

JENKS -- All good things come to an end eventually, as did the Lady Sandites’ undefeated start to the season Friday at Jenks' Frank Herald Field House.
After winning 11 consecutive games, the Class 6A No. 6 Charles Page High School girls basketball team fell 56-32 to No. 1 Edmond North in the Jenks/Union Invitational semifinals. Edmond North (16-0) went on to win the tournament.
Sand Springs (12-1) bounced back in the third-place battle with No. 16 Putnam City North (6-7), however, and dominated the Panthers defensively to win 50-33.
“(Edmond North) is probably the best team right now in 6A, so it’s a good thing that we got to see them,” said Sand Springs coach Josh Berry.
“I was just proud that they kept fighting, they didn’t just lay down after a bad start. The only thing from here is to get back in the gym and work and put in the time and see what we can do from here on.”
Journey Armstead led the Sandites with 14 points against the top-ranked Huskies, but was the only Sandite in double digits. She also scored 22 points in the quarterfinals against Jenks and was named to the All-Tournament team following Saturday’s game.
Hailey Jackson led the Sandites against the Panthers with 12 points and eight rebounds, followed by Layne Kirkendoll with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Armstead was held to nine points for her lowest tally of the season.
“Layne is a special talent,” Berry said. “She’s getting better and better, she’s getting healthier. The healthier she gets, I think you’ll see a lot more of those double-doubles from her.”
Sand Springs never trailed after the first quarter and held Putnam North to only five points in both the second and fourth quarters, but the Panthers still threatened at 37-28 going into the fourth.
Failing to put away free throws proved to be the biggest struggle for the Sandites, who shot well from the field, but only went 7-of-19 at the charity stripe.
“After three days playing back to back to back, we’ll take a win, “Berry said. “We know what we’ve got to work on. We’ve got a lot of work to do between now and Tuesday.”
The Lady Sandites will travel to Bixby (11-3, 4-1) on Tuesday as they aim to improve to 6-0 in Frontier Valley Conference action. The Sandites will host Sapulpa (9-4, 2-2) in a Frontier Valley Conference matchup on Friday and No. 5 Union (10-3, 4-1) the following Tuesday.
The Sandites' boys team went 1-2 in Catoosa's Port City Classic. Sand Springs (4-9) defeated Catoosa 47-44 in the opener, but lost 54-37 to eventual champion Victory Christian in the semifinals and 47-46 to Tahlequah on Saturday.
CPHS 50, PCN 33
CPHS;12;15;10;13;--;50
PCN;9;5;14;5;--;33
Charles Page: Jackson 12, Kirkendoll 10, Armstead 9, L. Morris 8, T. Morris 5, Wilson 4, Walker 2.
Putnam North: McCloud 14, Geretta 8, Hardwick 4, Powell 3, Sanchez 2, Dillard 2.
Free Throws: CPHS 7-of-19, PCN 2-of-3. Field Goals: CPHS 20-of-44, PCN 13-of-51. Offensive Rebounds: CPHS 10, PCN 9. Defensive Rebounds: CPHS 24, PCN 13. Total Rebounds: CPHS 34, PCN 22. Steals: CPHS 5, PCN 6. Blocks: CPHS 3, PCN 2. Fouls: CPHS 12, PCN 19.
EDMOND NORTH 56, CPHS 32
Edmond North;18;13;15;10;--;56
CPHS;8;9;5;10;--;32
Edmond North: Steele 17, Casaus 10, Franklin 10, Heathcock 9, Papahronis 5, Melton 5.
CPHS: Armstead 14, Jackson 8, T. Morris 3, L. Morris 3, Kirkendoll 2, Wilson 2.
Free Throws: EDN 10-of-12, CPHS 10-of-15. Fouls: EDN 17, CPHS 16.
CPHS 62, JENKS 41
CPHS;15;9;23;15;--;62