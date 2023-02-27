For the ninth time in the past decade, the Sandites girls basketball team has advanced to the area playoffs.

6A-East No. 6 Sand Springs (17-8) is scheduled to play its fourth game of the year against No. 7 Owasso (13-11) on Thursday night at Sapulpa after the two teams finished as runners-up in their regions.

The winner of that game will play the loser of No. 1 Booker T. Washington (19-5) vs. No. 5 Broken Arrow (17-8). The Hornets and Tigers meet Saturday afternoon for a ticket to the state tournament.

Sand Springs won 58-43 against No. 11 Stillwater (8-16) in the first round of the Norman regional on Thursday with three Sandites in double digits. Hailey Jackson scored 19; Sakauri Wilson scored 15; and Kiaryn Taylor added 12.

On Saturday, however, No. 3 Norman (19-4) extended its winning streak to nine with a 63-36 victory over Sand Springs.

The host Tigers went on a 14-0 run to end the first quarter up 16-3, and although the rest of the game was closer, the Sandites never could muster a comeback.

“There were a lot of things that we missed tonight — a lot of opportunities that we let go,” coach Josh Berry said. “If you want to win, you’ve got to make those plays in these games.”

Sand Springs struggled with accuracy, shooting only 26% in the field, and also faced a distinct size disadvantage; the average Norman starter had three inches on the average Sandite starter.

“We showed it earlier in the year, beating some good teams,” Berry said. “When we play together, we can beat anybody in the state. But when we don’t, and we play like today, where we’re not in one accord, then we can be beat by anybody.”

The team initially funneled its offense through Jackson as the 6-foot senior took seven shots before any other Sandite had attempted even one. The Tigers often two-manned her in the paint, however, and Jackson didn’t get hot till the second half, when she scored 12 of her game-best 17.

Wilson got rolling in the second quarter, where she scored all eight of her points, but she was shut down in the second half.

By halftime, the Tigers led 30-13 and pushed their advantage to 45-21 entering the fourth quarter.

Nessa Begay and Kayla Jones scored 16 to lead Norman, followed by Keeley Parks with 12.

“We missed a lot of transition baskets and transition opportunities that we had early on, and it just dug us in a hole,” Berry said. “Defensively we missed some things, and we just dug that hole too early, and it’s hard to get out of that with this group.

“And we shot the ball bad. We couldn’t buy a bucket.”

On Thursday, the Owasso Rams will be looking to snap an 11-game losing streak against the Sandites that dates to 2018. The Sandites won the teams’ first three meetings this year 51-49, 48-47 and 45-36.

“That’s a good team — well-coached,” Berry said. “We’ve got to go out there and play, because this is a brand-new game and a brand-new season. (It’s) win or go home time.

“We’ve just got to relax, have fun, enjoy each other, trust each other, believe in each other.”

Boys

The 6A-East No. 11 boys (10-13) suffered a 61-48 defeat against No. 6 Moore (17-6) in the regional knockout round Friday at Bixby.

The Lions went on a 14-0 run to end the first quarter up 21-7, and the Sandites never recovered despite winning the fourth quarter 20-10.

Alijah Roper scored a career-high 23 points to lead all scorers but was the only Sandite in double digits.

Moore was led by Tristan Hankins with 19, Darian Grant with 15 and Malachi Lee with 11.

The Sandites have missed out on making it to area the last two seasons but have made it past the first round of regionals seven out of the last 10 seasons and are poised for success next year as they return three of five starters.