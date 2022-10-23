Kelsi Hilton, Taigh Wright lead Sandites' runners at conference, regional meets

Kelsi Hilton led Sand Springs' girls cross country team with a 44th-place finish in the Class 6A regional meet Saturday at Ponca City.

Hilton posted a a 5k time of 22:38.49. The girls team was one runner shy of earning a team place.

The Sandites finished 15th in the boys meet, led by Taigh Wright in 19:59.32 for 74th.

On Oct. 11 at the Frontier Valley Conference meet at Muskogee, the varsity girls placed eighth, led by Hilton with a time of 22:09 for 26th. The varsity boys didn’t place, but were led by Wright in 19:48 for 43rd.

At the junior high level, Sand Springs' Chloe Grona took first place in the Frontier meet, leading the girls to a program-best finish of seventh place.

She ran the 2-mile race in 12:39 to earn the conference title while Josie Grona placed seventh in 13:15 to also earn All-Conference honors.

The junior high boys also had their best-ever finish in seventh place, led by Wyatt Shaw in 12:38 for 36th.

Disc golf

Sand Springs held its first major event Saturday at Case DiscGolfPark, hosting six amateur divisions of the Oklahoma Open on its white (short) tees.

Tara Royal shot a 66 in Recreational Women. Samantha Cooper and Kelsi Snook shot 64s in Intermediate Women. Del Wytovak shot a 48 in Recreational Men, Jarrod Harris shot a 54 in Novice Men, and Eric Savage scored a 53 in Amateur Masters 60-plus.

Matthew Brown scored a 55 in 18U Juniors, Canton Taylor scored a 54 in 15U Juniors, and Jaxton Taylor scored a 63 in 10U Juniors.

The three-round Oklahoma Open also was played on five other Tulsa-area courses.

Football

The Sand Springs seventh-grade team improved to 4-2 in its division with a 40-0 victory over Broken Arrow Orange on Saturday. The Sandites will play this Saturday at Bixby White..

The eighth-grade team suffered its first loss of the season, 18-12 against Carver. The Sandites are 6-1 overall.