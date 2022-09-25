Kelsi Hilton, Kelby Little spur Sandites’ softball victories

Kelsi Hilton and Kelby Little were the hitting stars during a 5-3 week for Charles Page High School’s softball team.

Hilton and Little were both .474 at the plate on the week. Hilton led in slugging average at .789 with two doubles and two triples and had a team-high five RBIs. Morgan Rector led the team in runs with six.

Addison Hughes maintained a 2.57 ERA in 32⅔ innings while Hilton had a 2.23 ERA in 15⅔ innings.

The week ended with a split decision Saturday as the Sandites (20-14, 8-6, 6A-3) won 9-2 against Fort Gibson (14-17) but lost 6-4 to Grove (20-7) at the Northeastern State Festival in Tahlequah.

Little was 3-for-3 against Fort Gibson with three RBIs, and Kenzie King had a team-high three runs.

The Sandites’ week started with an 8-4 loss to Bixby (12-15, 7-6) on Monday, Sept. 19, after committing an uncharacteristic six errors, but they repaid the Spartans with a 7-2 road win Thursday.

Hughes (11-10) pitched both games, striking out eight on Monday and 11 on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the Sandites won a district double-header against Putnam North (8-22, 3-11). Hilton (9-4) got the win in the opener with a four-hitter and five strikeouts, and Hughes tossed eight strikeouts with two hits in the sequel.

At the NSU Festival, Sand Springs opened with a 5-2 loss Friday to Edmond Deer Creek (25-9) but won the second game 4-2 against Moore (21-7).

King was 2-for-3 at the plate against Moore with two RBIs.

Sand Springs will finish the regular season with games Monday at Sperry (21-7) and Thursday at home against Oologah (9-18). Regional tournament assignments should be released Friday.

Cross Country

Freshman Taigh Wright led the varsity boys to a 10th-place finish at the Holland Hall invitational on Sept. 17. Wright ran the 5K in 19:45.14 for 37th place.

The varsity girls finished in 11th place, led by Kelsi Hilton with a 15th-place performance in 22:47.78.

Wyatt Shaw led the junior high boys to a ninth-place finish, running the 2-mile in 12:59.93 for 30th place. Alliyah Watts placed 100th for the girls in 17:56.76.

The elementary boys took eighth place in the mile run, led by Kellen Adkins with a time of 6:35.03 for eighth. The elementary girls took ninth, led by Sophie Grona with a 7:33.32 mile for 10th place.

The Sandites competed at the OSU Cowboy Jamboree on Saturday. Neither the boys nor girls had enough finishers to earn a team place.

Gracie Gibson led the girls with a time of 25:04.6 for 162nd place. Rafi Huff led the boys, finishing in 20:48.1 for 200th place.

Volleyball

Sand Springs (11-14, 2-4) picked up its second Frontier Valley Conference win of the season on Sept. 20 in a 3-0 Senior Night sweep of Bartlesville (9-9, 2-4) but ended the week with a five-match losing streak.

The Sandites competed in the Bishop McGuinness tournament over the weekend in Oklahoma City and lost to Edmond Deer Creek, Bishop McGuinness, Choctaw and Yukon, with a second loss to Choctaw in the seventh-place match.

Sand Springs will travel to Muskogee (8-7, 0-6) on Tuesday and Booker T. Washington (8-11, 3-3) on Thursday.

Football

The junior high football teams each defeated Sapulpa on Sept. 20. The 3-1 freshmen won 48-6 and the 4-0 eighth graders won 46-6.

Wrestling

The Church That Matters tailgate party at Friday night’s homecoming football game raised $2,660 for the wrestling program, and the wrestling program pledged 50% to the family of Ethan Gibson to help with his funeral expenses. Gibson, who was on the wrestling team at Charles Page, was one of three high school students who were killed Sept. 15 in a single-vehicle accident.