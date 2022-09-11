Kelsi Hilton, Addie Hughes lead Sandites to winning softball week

Kelsi Hilton and Addie Hughes propelled Charles Page High School's softball team to a 7-1 week as it returned to action after Labor Day.

To cap off the week, Hilton hit a walk-off RBI single to prevail 5-4 over Coweta (16-7) on Saturday and pay back an August defeat.

The Sandites finished the week 15-9 overall and 5-3 in District 6A-3, where they are in third place.

During the week, Hilton went 3-0 in the circle with a 1.44 ERA and Hughes was 4-1 with a 1.80 ERA.

Hilton batted .583 on the week with a team-high 14 hits, three triples, 13 RBIs and 11 runs. Morgan Rector was .565 at the plate with 13 hits, six RBIs and 12 runs.

The Sandites started the week as they rolled on Sept. 6 to a 20-0, 10-0 doubleheader sweep over the combined winless Tulsa Memorial/Washington team as Hilton and Hughes tossed perfect games on Senior Night. In the opener, Hilton (7-1) struck out 10 and the Sandites totaled 15 hits. In the nightcap, Hughes (8-8) struck out 10 and the Sandites recorded 13 hits.

Sand Springs rode that momentum into an 8-3 district win Thursday against Bartlesville (11-8, 3-4) behind a six-strikeout performance from Hughes.

On Friday, the Sandites rolled to a 14-0 victory over Union (6-18) in the first round of the Bixby tournament. Hughes pitched a one-hitter with six strikeouts and Mikenna Stephens went 3-of-4 at the plate with four RBIs.

Hilton struck out seven in a 4-2 win over El Reno (4-9) while also recording three RBIs in the second game of the tournament.

The winning streak came to a close in a 6-0 loss against Perry (24-5) on Friday evening, but the Sandites got back in the win column with a 5-1 victory over Raymore (Missouri) Peculiar (7-6) on Saturday morning and then defeated Coweta to capture third place.

Sand Springs will return to action at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday with a key district game at Jenks (19-3, 10-0) and then will travel to Stillwater (14-6, 6-3) Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

Cross Country

Josie Grona led the Sandite elementary with a fourth-place finish at the Sapulpa Chieftain meet on Sept. 3. She ran the 1-mile race in 6:23.36. Kellen Adkins was 18th to lead the boys in 6:47.05.

Kelsi Hilton led the varsity girls with a ninth-place finish, running the 2-mile in 13:29.31. Taigh Wright led the boys in 12:23.49.

Chloe Grona was runner-up in the junior high girls’ 1-mile run, finishing in 5:59.85. Dax Wilcox was the top junior high boy, placing 14th in 5:54.46.

On Sept. 10, the Sandites took a depleted roster to Broken Arrow.

Wright led the boys with a 50th-place finish, running the 5K in 19:38.80. Gracie Gifford led the girls, finishing in 26:11.92 for 57th place. Melany Lamb led the junior high girls, placing 63rd in 37:08.79.

Volleyball

The No. 15 Sandite volleyball team (7-6, 0-4 Frontier Conference) snapped a five-match skid with a 3-0 sweep Sept. 6 at Pryor (2-15). Sand Springs won 25-14, 25-10, and 25-14.

The Sandites will return to action Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. with a conference rivalry game at 5A No. 7 Sapulpa (13-10, 1-3).

Football

The Sandite freshman class (2-0) continued an undefeated streak stretching back to its seventh-grade season, winning 34-0 against Bartlesville. The eighth graders also moved to 2-0 with a 48-14 win against the Bruins.

Wrestling

The first-year Lady Sandite wrestling program had a successful first meeting with prospective athletes. New coach Ty Bowling hopes to have as many as 20 girls in the program this season.