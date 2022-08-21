Kelsi Hilton, Addie Hughes and Jaden Jordan lead Sandites softball to winning week

Strong pitching from Kelsi Hilton and Addie Hughes, combined with Jaden Jordan's power hitting, led to Sand Springs having a winning Week 2 of the softball season.

The Sandites (7-5, 2-0) opened up district action with a doubleheader sweep over Enid (4-5, 0-3) before going 2-1 at the Rogers State festival in Claremore.

Hughes (4-5) struck out 12 in a 5-1 win over Enid on Aug. 15, surrendering only five hits with no walks. Hilton (3-0) picked up the 8-1 win in the second game, striking out eight with five hits and one walk.

On Thursday, the Sandites won a 10-0, five-inning shutout over Collinsville (1-7) behind a three-hit, nine-strikeout performance from Hilton.

Jaden Jordan blasted two home runs against Collinsville and was 8-of-14 on the week with eight runs and eight RBIs. Jordan has five homers in the first 12 games.

The Sandites’ winning streak came to an end in the second game of the day, losing 7-4 to Coweta (8-4), but they rebounded with a 2-0 win against Oologah (1-9) on Friday.

Morgan Rector also impressed at the plate, going 8-of-17 this week with one run and six RBIs. Hilton was 6-of-13 at the plate and posted a 0.55 ERA with 18 strikeouts and eight hits in 12⅔ innings.

The Sandites, after visiting Union (3-9) on Monday, will host Stillwater (5-2, 1-1) at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday with a “Red, White & Blue Heroes Night” theme. Military personnel, veterans, and first responders will get in free with a work ID or uniform.

Sand Springs will visit Bartlesville (4-4) on Thursday.

Cross Country

The Sandites' cross country season kicked off Saturday at the Deer Creek Field Run Festival in Edmond.

The boys took 11th place in the 5k run, led by Michael Johnson in 49th with a time of 20:26.75.

Taigh Wright was 55th in 20:44.28, Matthew Rigsby placed 69th in 21:19.58, Zach Davis finished 72nd in 21:28.90, and Rafi Huff placed 92nd in 24:11.12.

The girls were one runner short of being able to earn a team place, but Kelsi Hilton finished third in 21:57.45.

Gracie Gifford was 60th in 26:16.61, Madison Chambers finished 85th in 31:06.31, and Laila Mirza placed 89th in 31:54.54.

Sand Springs will return to action Thursday at Mohawk Park in the Owasso Ram Charge Relays.

Volleyball

Sand Springs (6-3, 0-2) suffered a 3-0 loss at Owasso (6-1, 2-0) on Aug. 9, falling 25-18, 25-17 and 25-15.

The Sandites will host Bixby (6-1, 2-0) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The theme for the match will be “Wild, Wild West Night.”