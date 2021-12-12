Journey Armstead leads strong start for Sandites girls basketball

Sand Springs' girls basketball season is off to an impressive start.
During their opening week, the Lady Sandites swept all three games by an average of 42 points.
They easily handled Owasso 54-37 in the opener on Dec. 7, then pummeled Northwest Classen 90-26 and Central 54-8 at the Golden Days Hoop Festival.
Journey Armstead had 20 points, five steals and four rebounds to power the Sandites as they defeated the Rams for the seventh consecutive meeting.
Leyshia Morris, Hailey Jackson, Taiona Morris, and Sakauri Wilson each contributed eight points apiece for the Sandites.
“That's what we're going to need for us to be really good,” Sandites coach Josh Berry said. “We have to have that. We can't rely on one or two people to get us there. I talk to all of them about that, being ready, staying aggressive, and spreading the wealth around.”
Sand Springs won the junior varsity game 40-36 behind a 15-point effort from Abby Martin and Fayth Walker scored 12.
On Thursday, the varsity girls were led by Armstead with 22 points and Jackson with 20 against Northwest Classen. Taylor scored 11 and Leyshia Morris scored 10.
Friday’s originally scheduled game against Yukon was canceled, so the game against Central was moved up from Saturday. The Sandites took a 52-0 lead early in the fourth quarter before the Braves finally found their way onto the scoreboard.
Jackson led all scorers with 15 points and six rebounds, followed by Armstead with 14 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. Layne Kirkendoll collected 11 rebounds after coming off the bench.
The Lady Sandites will get their first ranked test Tuesday at No. 17 Jenks (2-2, 1-0) in a Frontier Valley Conference battle. The Sandites have won their last 15 games against the Trojans.
Sandites boys basketball
The Sandites (2-1) suffered their first loss of the season, 47-44, in an overtime battle in their Frontier Valley Conference opener with Owasso on Dec. 7.
Sand Springs rallied from a 29-18 third-quarter deficit to take its only lead of the game at 37-36 late in the fourth quarter on a layup from Jason Clark.
Caleb Leslie’s fifth trey of the night put the Rams back on top, but Ethan Oakley sank a pair of free throws with six seconds left to force the extra period.
Owasso's Caden Fry scored five consecutive points to start the four-minute overtime. Kooper Kelly's 3 and an Oakley layup kept the home team’s hopes alive, but EJ Lewis hit the back end of a one-and-one with six seconds remaining and Clark missed a last-second trey.
“I’m proud of our heart and effort,” Sandites coach Eric Savage said. “That’s got to be one thing we hang our hat on every night, and I thought they did that. It comes down to how well we execute at times.”
“Layups and free throws, it’s pretty basic. You make layups, you make your free throws, shoot a decent percentage, you win the game.”
The Sandites were only 6-of-14 from the charity stripe and 10-of-26 from 2-point range against the Rams.
JD Dickson led the home team with 15 points and four rebounds, followed by Oakley with 10 points and three boards.
The Sandites will visit Class 6A No. 4 Jenks (4-0, 1-0) on Tuesday.The two teams split two meetings last year, with Jenks winning a conference overtime game, but the Sandites got payback with an upset at regionals.
Jenks leads the series 8-7 in the Savage era but the Sandites have won seven of the last nine.
Sand Springs won the junior varsity game, 42-39, over Owasso behind Collin Shope’s 18 points. Alijah Roper scored 8, Blake Johnson scored 6, and Michael Foster and Mark Lair scored 5 each.
Wrestling
The unranked Sandites wrestling team took 10th place Saturday at the prestigious Perry Tournament of Champions, placing higher than five ranked teams.
Mitchell Smith placed fourth at 145, David Ritchey placed fifth at 106, Carter Goodman was fifth at 160, and Ethan White took sixth at 182.
The Sandites are still without returning state qualifiers Blake Jones and Mason Harris due to football injuries, and Brooks Dudley also had to injury default after a close loss in the quarterfinals.
Sand Springs will return to action Tuesday with a conference road dual at 5A No. 11 Sapulpa (2-0).
The Highway 97 Rivalry dual was canceled last year due to COVID-19, but the Chieftains haven’t beaten Sand Springs since 2013.
The Keystone Kids Wrestling Club competed Saturday at Coweta and brought back nine gold medals.
Maddox Pope, Samuel Moore, Kasen McAffrey, Legend Dentis, Kayden Worthington, Jase Crain, Collin Randall, Mylum Ache V and Ryder Black all won their divisions.
Rylan Hamby, Tanner Copeland, Wes Wilson, Carter Luce, Ozzie Ache, JJ Baker, Seth Brown, Weston Roberts, Jet Epperley, Claude Treat and Kydon Harness placed second.
Kason Wolfe, Hunter Haught, Khamdyn Patterson, Karson Waag, Joshua Drury, Hudson Waag, Maddix Spencer and Boston Parsons placed third.
Rixon Hathaway placed fourth, Blaze Ingram, Zayden Anderson, Hunter Fields, Bennett Thayer, and Carter Randall placed fourth.
Mannford wins Nowata tournament
Mannford defeated defending Class 2A champion/third-ranked Oklahoma Union 48-43 in Nowata's Ty Hewitt Memorial Tournament boys basketball title game Saturday. Tyler Banfield led Mannford (5-0) with 15 points, including four 3s in a pivotal second quarter.
"Anytime you beat a top-three team you have to play at a high level," Mannford coach Mike Banfield said. "I thought our defense was terrific all night and we did a good job of handling their defensive pressure all night."
Barry Lewis, Tulsa World, contributed to this story.