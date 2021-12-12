Journey Armstead leads strong start for Sandites girls basketball

Friday’s originally scheduled game against Yukon was canceled, so the game against Central was moved up from Saturday. The Sandites took a 52-0 lead early in the fourth quarter before the Braves finally found their way onto the scoreboard.

Jackson led all scorers with 15 points and six rebounds, followed by Armstead with 14 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. Layne Kirkendoll collected 11 rebounds after coming off the bench.

The Lady Sandites will get their first ranked test Tuesday at No. 17 Jenks (2-2, 1-0) in a Frontier Valley Conference battle. The Sandites have won their last 15 games against the Trojans.

Sandites boys basketball

The Sandites (2-1) suffered their first loss of the season, 47-44, in an overtime battle in their Frontier Valley Conference opener with Owasso on Dec. 7.

Sand Springs rallied from a 29-18 third-quarter deficit to take its only lead of the game at 37-36 late in the fourth quarter on a layup from Jason Clark.

Caleb Leslie’s fifth trey of the night put the Rams back on top, but Ethan Oakley sank a pair of free throws with six seconds left to force the extra period.