Improved Sandites' winning softball season ends with loss in 6A regional finals

Sand Springs' softball season ended with a 16-6 loss at host Broken Arrow in a Class 6A regional final on Oct. 5.

The Sandites finished 25-16, a seven-win improvement over last year.

Kelsi Hilton pitched a one-hitter with five strikeouts to start the regional tournament with a 2-0 victory over Muskogee.

The Sandites were then derailed in a 9-0 loss to Broken Arrow in the winners bracket game, but bounced back with a 10-0 victory over Muskogee in an elimination rematch.

Addison Hughes struck out 11 in a three-hitter while the Sandites combined for 14 hits in the second win against Muskogee. Ashlyn Clark was 4-for-4 at the plate with three runs in the five-inning run-rule win.

The Sandites' bats, however. couldn’t keep up with Broken Arrow in the rematch that was a five-inning loss. The Tigers took a 16-0 lead before Jaden Jordan hit a three-run homer in the fifth.

Jordan ended the season with a team-best .493 batting average, followed by Kelby Little at .433 and Hilton at .407. Jordan had a .944 slugging average with eight home runs.

Hughes went 14-11 in the circle with 139 strikeouts and a 3.05 ERA, while Hilton was 11-5 with 94 strikeouts and a 3.11 ERA.

Cross Country

The Sandites' varsity girls team placed sixth at the Cleveland meet on Thursday, led by Kelsi Hilton in seventh place. Hilton ran the 2-mile race in 13:28.

The varsity boys placed fifth, led by Rafi Huff in 11th and Taigh Wright in 12th. Huff ran the 5K in 19:22 and Huff finished in 19:24.

Volleyball

Sand Springs' volleyball team ended the regular season at 16-17 after a 3-0 loss to the Frontier Valley Conference champions from No. 1 Jenks (28-4).

Next up for the Sandites is the regional tournament at Jenks, where the Sandites will play No. 16 Booker T. Washington (11-15) at 6 p.m. Tuesday int he semifinals. The winner of that match will play either Jenks or Ponca City (13-20) at 7:30 p.m. in the finals.

Fishing

Hayden Lowrance and Hunter Spencer took 21st place at the Oklahoma Bass Nation trail event Oct. 2 on Fort Gibson Lake. The duo caught four fish totaling 6.79 pounds. Jonathan Isley and Jaxon Trotter placed 29th, Nate Griffin and Eli Rogers were 42nd, Caden Strawn and Drew Turner finished 44th, and Decana Plummer and Gunner Beasley placed 51st.

Football

The eighth-grade Sandites improved to 5-0 on the season with a 48-20 win over Muskogee Green on Thursday.

E-Sports

Sand Springs Public Schools announced Thursday the addition of an eSports program at Charles Page High School. During the last school year, eSports became an OSSAA-sanctioned activity.

The school acquired new gaming computers through partnership with an unnamed donor and will be competing in Rocket League.

UFC

Sand Springs fighter Jimmy “The Brick” Flick (16-5) will officially be coming out of retirement with a flyweight bout against Jeff Molina (11-2) on Saturday, Jan. 14.