ICYMI: Sand Springs stuffs Bartlesville, 21-14

Quarterback Ty Pennington wanted to send his Sand Springs seniors out on a winning note Friday night against Bartlesville.
“It’s big, especially on senior night,” said Pennington, who ran for two touchdowns and a career-high 147 yards. “I wanted my seniors to go out with a ‘W.’”
Pennington’s big game on the ground and a couple of key defensive stops propelled the No. 9-ranked Sandites to a 21-14 win as 26 seniors were honored at Memorial Stadium. With the win, Sand Springs improved to 3-3 in District 6AII-2, 5-4 overall and gained the inside track to a fourth-place finish and the right to host a first-round playoff game.
Sand Springs took a 14-7 lead into halftime thanks to a key defensive play that helped swing momentum midway through the first quarter.
Bartlesville struck first on the first series of the night. Bruins quarterback Paxton Bradford twice converted on third down with an 18-yard strike to Dylan McCoy and a 36-yard toss to Gage Keaton. Braeden Winters scored from 6 yards out for the early 7-0 cushion.
The Bruins almost took a two-score lead after a McCoy 37-yard reception helped Bartlesville move to the Sandite 6. But the drive ended when Sand Springs defensive end Landon Hendricks scooped up a fumble on the ensuing play.
“We’ve got a rule,” said Sand Springs coach Bobby Klinck. “Make them snap it again. Make them snap it again because you never know.”
Pennington made Bartlesville pay as the Sandites answered with an 89-yard drive, highlighted by a Jacob Blevins 41-yard catch. Pennington scored from 6 yards out with 4:22 left in the first quarter. He then tallied 59 rushing yards on four carries during a second quarter possession he finished off with a 15-yard scoring scamper up the middle with 9:41 remaining.
“It’s all just the O-line,” said Pennington, who also passed for 191 yards. “Their blocking just made the job for me easy.”
Both teams had touchdowns called back due to holding penalties. The Bruins had a 97-yard score from Caden Davis erased while the Sandites’ Jamon Sisco had a 62-yard touchdown called back during a first half that featured 14 combined penalties.
Bartlesville was threatening to score in the closing seconds before halftime when Bryson Chase intercepted Bradford inside the Sand Springs 20.
Blevins’ 44-yard reception set the Sandites up for their final touchdown, a 6-yard run from Blake Jones on the first series of the third quarter. Bartlesville looked like it would answer with a march down to the Sandite 1. But Winters was stopped for a one-yard loss on fourth-and-goal as the Bruins turned the ball over on downs.
Bradford and Bartlesville (3-6, 2-4) later converted when he found McCoy for a 7-yard TD on 4th and goal to cut the deficit to 21-14 with 5:41 left in the game. But the Bruins never got the ball back as Sand Springs ran the clock out, highlighted by a 15-yard run from Pennington on third-and-14 with two minutes left.
“He’s a tough a dude,” Klinck said of Pennington. “We hung our hat on him and how tough he is. I’m happy to see our O-line get some push up front.”
Blevins led the Sandites with 92 receiving yards on three catches. Keaton Campbell tallied seven receptions for 77 yards.
Bradford threw for 201 yards. McCoy led the Bruins with four catches for 124 yards.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!