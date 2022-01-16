Host Sandites struggle at Bobby Lyons Invitational

For the host wrestlers, it was a somewhat disappointing showing at Sand Springs' Bobby Lyons Invitational on Friday and Saturday at Ed Dubie Field House.

The Sandites finished 10th, with no finalists and four consolation finalists.

Collinsville, with seven wrestlers in the final round and five winners, finished second behind Texas powerhouse Allen while Bixby finished third.

For the Sandites, Brooks Dudley finished third at 195 pounds and Mason Harris placed third at 220 after losing 4-2 in overtime to Jack Puckett in the semifinal before winning 4-2 in OT in the consolation final. Mitchell Smith (145) and Blake Jones (170) each finished fourth.

“I’ll just say we got some work to do to get to where we need to be at the end of the year,” Sandites coach Jarrod Patterson said. “I think we can do it, so we’ll see how we respond from it.”

Patterson was impressed with Dudley’s performance, as he won three matches by pinning his opponents before falling to Robb in the semifinals. Then Dudley won his consolation semi-final match by fall before taking the consolation final, 7-3.