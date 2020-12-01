Hitting the hardwood: Sandite girls bring talented, versatile squad into season

A year ago, the Sand Springs girls basketball team surpassed preseason expectations with a 15-win campaign and top-11 ranking in Josh Berry’s first season at the helm.
With three returning starters, including an All World Player of the Year nominee and a highly-touted incoming freshman, Berry feels optimistic about his team taking another step going into the 2020-21 season.
“Last year, we only had two or three girls that had played significant minutes,” Berry said. “With all of that being said, we’ve got a lot of girls back that have played significant minutes. That’s going to help us out to be successful. Our goal is to get better each day and just be more sound offensively. If we can do that, I think we can go as far as running for the gold ball. We have almost all pieces we need for that kind of team. We have size, a dynamic guard and shooters.”
Leading Berry’s bunch is do-it-all junior Journey Armstead. The 5-foot-8 guard nearly 19 points and six rebounds in her first year in the Charles Page High School program. Armstead was a first-team All World selection and a POY nominee.
“She’s of course going to be a big part of what we do,” Berry said of Armstead.
Starting 5-11 junior Hailey Jackson, known as a strong defender, returns on the interior a season after she averaged 10 points and eight rebounds. Part-time starter and versatile senior Darrian Jordan is back in the mix as an inside-outside threat.
Coming off of a 15-8 record overall and an 8-6 mark in Frontier Valley Conference play, freshman point guard Sakauri Wilson is expected to make an immediate impact on the program. Armstead’s younger sister, Berry touted the 5-6 Wilson as a top-notch, athletic defender he compared to Gary Payton and Mookie Blaylock.
“She’s one of the better defenders on the ball that I’ve seen in a long time,” Berry said. “She’s going to be pretty special to watch. She’s real physical and doesn’t mind guarding the best player on the other team.”
Senior Bayleigh Chaney, known for her 3-point shooting and defense, returns on the perimeter along with juniors Mikah Hampton and Avery Tanner, who are both expected to add a scoring punch. Versatile junior Mar’Leyshia Morris, who can play any of four positions on the floor, returns for her first full season in the program a year after transferring from Owasso.
Another junior transfer from a year ago, Layne Kirkendoll, will be heavily relied on the boards and her defense in the paint with her 6-2 frame.
The Sandites will face another brutal Frontier Valley Conference slate, highlighted by defending league champions Sapulpa and fellow state tournament qualifier Union. CPHS, Booker T. Washington and Broken Arrow also figure to be top contenders.
CPHS opens its season Thursday at home against NOAH. The Sandites will take the court armed with an athletic, versatile roster. Berry said his team’s success will depend on their work on the defensive end of the floor.
“We’re going to have to hang our hat on our defense,” Berry said. “That’s what helped us last year. We need to get out in transition. We’re good when we can do that.”
Berry said his greatest concern going into the year would have been something his team had no control over, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the pending season. But the Sandite skipper has had to change his perspective following an unprecedented offseason.
“I would have said Covid and if we could even have a season was my biggest concern,” Berry said. “But I’ve learned now we just go and appreciate each day we get to be around each other. I think we owe that to the seniors. I told them if we play 22 games or we play eight games, we need to make sure we give our seniors everything we got. My biggest concern would be them not getting to play.”
