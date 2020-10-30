High school football, Week 9: Sand Springs stuffs Bartlesville late, 21-14

Pennington made Bartlesville pay as the Sandites answered with an 89-yard drive, highlighted by a Jacob Blevins 41-yard catch. Pennington scored from 6 yards out with 4:22 left in the first quarter. He then tallied 59 rushing yards on four carries during a second quarter possession he finished off with a 15-yard scoring scamper up the middle with 9:41 remaining.

“It’s all just the O-line,” said Pennington, who also passed for 191 yards. “Their blocking just made the job for me easy.”

Both teams had touchdowns called back due to holding penalties. The Bruins had a 97-yard score from Caden Davis erased while the Sandites’ Jamon Sisco had a 62-yard touchdown called back during a first half that featured 14 combined penalties.

Bartlesville was threatening to score in the closing seconds before halftime when Bryson Chase intercepted Bradford inside the Sand Springs 20.

Blevins’ 44-yard reception set the Sandites up for their final touchdown, a 6-yard run from Blake Jones on the first series of the third quarter. Bartlesville looked like it would answer with a march down to the Sandite 1. But Winters was stopped for a one-yard loss on fourth-and-goal as the Bruins turned the ball over on downs.