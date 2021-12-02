High expectations for upcoming Lady Sandites basketball season

Sand Springs appears poised for a great girls basketball season that starts next week.
The Lady Sandites are entering their third season under head coach Josh Berry, who guided the team to a 12-9 record last year after going 15-8 in his first season.
They return 84% of their scoring production, including senior star Journey Armstead, who averaged 16.9 points and 4.2 rebounds per game last year, and Hailey Jackson, who averaged 9 points and 5 rebounds.
“Armstead is, of course, going to be big on that (leadership),” Berry said. “She brings playmaking ability. She makes shots when shots need to be made. She’s just a playmaker all the way around for us, and, of course, in the locker room, she’s a leader in that area, too.”
“Then we’ve got Layne Kirkendoll. I think she’s going to be able to step into a bigger role. She’s gotten better every year that we’ve had her, and I think she’s one of the smarter players that I’ve coached in a while. She knows where everybody needs to be.
“So I think those two are going to be really big on the vocal aspect of everything.
“A big part of us being really good this year is going to be Hailey Jackson scoring. She has to step that role up and be a big scorer, and so does Sakauri Wilson. They have to step up and kind of take the pressure off of Journey to have to score so much.”
Wilson, Armstead’s sophomore sister, averaged 7 points and 2.6 steals per game last year.
The team is filled with upperclassmen, with Avery Tanner, Kirkendoll, Leyshia Morris and Mikah Hampton all in their senior years.
Girls’ basketball has been one of the most successful Sandite sports in recent years, with three consecutive Regional and Area championships from 2017 to 2019.
Last year the girls made it to the area playoffs and beat Edmond Memorial before falling 36-33 to Midwest City.
“Our goal every year is to get better every day both individually and as a group,” Berry said. “If we can do that then I think the rest will take care of itself. We do have a group here that’s pretty special, so if the ball bounces in the right direction, then, you know, we’ve got a shot.”
“I think strength-wise, defense is what we’re going to be really good at. I think that’s what we’re going to have to lay our hat on is being there defensively.”
Last year the Sandites averaged 10.5 steals per game.
“I do think we can play with anybody; we can beat anybody in the state,” Berry said. “Now I do think we can lose to anybody if we don’t come ready to play. So you know, that’s kind of how I approach the girls all the time.
“Any given night we can win; any given night we can lose. It just depends on what type of energy we’re going to bring and what type of execution we’re going to bring.”
The Lady Sandites will tip off the season Tuesday, Dec. 7, with a Frontier Valley Conference home game against Owasso at 6:30 p.m., and then will compete at the Tulsa Central tournament that weekend.
They will also compete at the Jenks/Union tournament in January and will travel to Tampa Bay, Florida, for a tournament over Christmas break.
“It’s something new for me, something I haven’t done with a group yet in my 13 years of coaching,” Berry said. “I just thought this was a group that’s been together a while, a special group that I wanted to reward them to be able to go out of town and hopefully go see some competition and hopefully be in another region for scholarship potentials.
“It’s a pretty good tournament. It’s going to be pretty big,” he said. “There’s going to be some good competition from all over the country.”