High expectations for upcoming Lady Sandites basketball season

Sand Springs appears poised for a great girls basketball season that starts next week.

The Lady Sandites are entering their third season under head coach Josh Berry, who guided the team to a 12-9 record last year after going 15-8 in his first season.

They return 84% of their scoring production, including senior star Journey Armstead, who averaged 16.9 points and 4.2 rebounds per game last year, and Hailey Jackson, who averaged 9 points and 5 rebounds.

“Armstead is, of course, going to be big on that (leadership),” Berry said. “She brings playmaking ability. She makes shots when shots need to be made. She’s just a playmaker all the way around for us, and, of course, in the locker room, she’s a leader in that area, too.”

“Then we’ve got Layne Kirkendoll. I think she’s going to be able to step into a bigger role. She’s gotten better every year that we’ve had her, and I think she’s one of the smarter players that I’ve coached in a while. She knows where everybody needs to be.

“So I think those two are going to be really big on the vocal aspect of everything.