Hailey Jackson leads Lady Sandites to Bishop Kelley Invitational title

For the fifth time in six years, Sand Springs' Lady Sandites have won the Bishop Kelley Invitational.

Hailey Jackson averaged 22.3 points in the three wins and earned MVP honors as Sand Springs improved to 7-1 this season.

In a 51-49 victory over Owasso in the title game Saturday night, Jackson and Sakauri Wilson each scored 20 points. Wilson also received all-tournament accolades.

“I don’t think they’ve both really even scratched the surface,” said Lady Sandites coach Josh Berry. “I think we’ve got a couple other ones that have the potential to be just as good and big as they are.

“It’s going to take more games and a little bit more confidence and I think everybody will see a couple of these other ones end up stepping up in some of those roles.”

With only nine players on the varsity roster, everybody saw solid playing time at the tournament. Taiona Morris was out sick and Kiaryn Taylor missed the Thursday game against Bishop Kelley.

Patience Pearce and Abigaile Martin scored career highs of six and seven points respectively, against the Comets. Jackson led all scorers with 22 and Wilson added 12.

The Sandites stormed out to a commanding 35-17 halftime lead before the Comets battled back and cut it as close as 44-39 late in the fourth. The Sandites held on to win their 10 straight against their former conference foes, 51-44.

In the semifinals, the Sandites won 45-43 against Mustang (3-3) behind a 25-point effort from Jackson.

Sand Springs led by as much as 10 points after the first quarter but Mustang took a 31-28 advantage into the fourth and didn’t relinquish the lead till a seven-point run late in the game.

Tied at 43-43 with five seconds left, Taylor scored the go-ahead bucket on an inbound throw from Walker.

The finals game saw only seven lead changes and the Sandites led for all of the fourth quarter, except for a brief tie at 41-41, but neither team ever led by more than six.

Martin hit a big three-pointer to go up 48-44 on an inbound throw from Wilson late in the fourth.

“(Martin) is one of them that (hasn't) practiced all week (due to sickness) and she’s been just gutting it out so I’m proud of her for that,” said Berry. “She made a big shot at the end and she played pretty big for us today.”

Wilson sank a pair of crucial free throws with 30 seconds left to go up 50-46 but Alex McGarrah hit a 3 to make it a one-point game.

Wilson added one more free throw in the final seconds but Makenna Yokley’s last-ditch trey was short and the Sandites escaped with the win.

“I’m just proud of the girls,” said Berry. “They fought.”

“We had contributions from different players at different times. That’s what it’s going to take for us, along with big contributions from Hailey and from Sakauri. We really missed (Taiona Morris) this weekend. Once we can get her back, we just hope the others can continue getting better like they did with her out.”

Earlier in the week the Sandites notched their first conference win, 56-46 against Muskogee behind a 23-point effort from Wilson and 14 points from Jackson.

The varsity boys also got their first win of the year against the Roughers (2-2) on Tuesday, 38-30, led by Michael Foster with 11 points and seven rebounds.

Patience Pearce scored 11 points in a 37-35 JV girls win, while Blake Johnson scored 12 in a 33-31 JV boys loss.

Sand Springs will host Bixby on Tuesday. The boys team will compete in the Tulsa Memorial Invitational festival Thursday through Saturday.