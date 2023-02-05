Trestin Thurman's two free throws with four seconds left in overtime lifted Mannford past Cushing 60-59 on Friday night at Cushing.

Thurman, who went to the line with Mannford trailing by 1, had 11 points and eight rebounds. Conner Banfield was Mannford's leading scorer with 13 points and Tyler Banfield added 12 points.

Also making big contributions for the Pirates (11-8) were Mason Harvey with 10 points, Jake Moore with eight points and six rebounds, and Kaleb Kindley with 11 rebounds. Earlier in the day, Moore had a ceremony for his football signing with Navy.

"Gritty overtime win for our kids against another ranked opponent," Mannford coach Mike Banfield said. "Cushing made some plays at the end of regulation to get it to overtime, but our kids never flinched in overtime. We had multiple kids step up and hit big shots in big moments and our defense was solid and we got stops when we had to.

"We have played a tough schedule with 10 games against opponents that are currently ranked or ranked at the time we played them. I think that has prepared us for games like this past Friday night. I was proud of our kids' effort and resiliency."

Cushing, ranked 19th in Class 4A, won two previous meetings, 64-60 and 54-32.

Earlier Friday, the 10th-ranked Lady Pirates routed Cushing 72-18. Mannford led 24-3 at the end of the first quarter and 43-6 at halftime.

Bella Pehrson led Mannford (18-1) with 16 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Adalynn Tierney had 16 points and four steals. Kylie Hewitt, who committed Saturday to Seminole State, had eight points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals. Lexi Rice and Bentlie Cook each had five points and four assists. Brooklynn Ballard scored six points.

Mannford had 23 steals, 17 assists and 19 offensive rebounds.

"Ultimate team performance," Lady Pirates coach Nathan Reed said. "I feel like we played great defensively and followed our scouting report to a `T.' Contributions from all 16 girls. We are getting close to the playoffs and are starting to figure things out. We have to start playing our best basketball and I feel like this team is ready."

This week, both Mannford teams will visit Cleveland on Tuesday, Bristow on Thursday and host Sperry on Senior Night Friday.