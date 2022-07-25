Golf tourney to raise funds for Jonce Blaylock's battle with cancer

The Oklahoma wrestling community is rallying around one of their own as Jonce Blaylock undergoes a battle with a rare and aggressive cancer.

Blaylock was a two-time state champion wrestler for Berryhill High School and wrestled five seasons at Oklahoma State University before coaching two seasons as an assistant at Lindenwood University.

Now he’s facing his toughest match yet against desmoplastic small round cell tumors.

Supporters have raised more than $4,500 for his treatment through a T-shirt fundraiser, and they aren’t stopping there.

OSU-themed shirts are available at bit.ly/BlaylocksBattle, and a benefit golf tournament is set for Friday at the Canyons at Blackjack Ridge.

The tournament will feature two tee times, 7:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., with lunch, donated by the Crescent Café, served at noon.

Individual participation in the tournament costs $125; teams cost $500; and sponsorship opportunities are available starting at $100.

A silent auction will include a round of golf for two at Tulsa’s Southern Hills Country Club; a round of golf for two at Cedar Ridge Country Club in Broken Arrow; two rounds of golf for two at Tulsa Country Club; signed college athletics gear from OSU, OU, TU and UCO; an OSU football helmet autographed by Mike Gundy; a two-night stay on Lake Texoma (lake house sleeps nine) with a guided fishing tour for two.

Individuals, teams, and sponsors for the tournament can sign up at bit.ly/BlaylockTournament.

For more information, call Kelly Smith at 918-269-7689.