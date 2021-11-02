Future bright for Sandites' varsity football as eighth-graders complete perfect season

There aren’t any playoffs for eighth-grade football, but if there were, all eyes would be on Sand Springs.

The Clyde Boyd Middle School eighth-grade team wrapped up a perfect season Thursday night at Memorial Stadium with a 40-0 victory over Sapulpa.

It was the team’s sixth shutout in eight games this season as the Sandites outscored their foes 356-18.

“It’s just a great group of kids,” coach Thomas Parks said. “They’re coachable. They want to learn; they want to get better. They bring it every single day.”

Quarterback Easton Webb was 5-of-6 passing for 58 yards and two touchdowns, while carrying the ball six times for 55 yards and two more TDs.

“The thing about Easton Webb is he shows up every single day,” Parks said. “He wants to get better. He doesn’t often make mistakes, and when he does make a mistake he wants to learn from it.

“He never gets too high, never gets too low. He’s just the ultimate team leader.”

Hudson Sheppard scored the first touchdown of the night on a 67-yard run late in the first quarter, and Isaac Sensintaffar ran in the 2-point conversion.