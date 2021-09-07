Former Sand Springs athletes cash in on NIL ruling

In addition to her sponsorship with Degree, Mutiri is also sponsored by Cranberry Hair and Guardian Looks.

Mutiri isn’t the only former Sandite pursuing new opportunities in the NIL era.

Blake Boyles, who kicked in college for Houston and Arkansas, is now helping his fellow hometown athletes find sponsorships through his upstart company Tomahawk Marketing.

Former Sandite soccer players Luke Jeffus (University of Tulsa), Jack Bratcher (Oral Roberts), David Fancher (Northeastern State), and Xander Quiroga (NSU) have all signed with Tomahawk.

“A lot of these deals being done is partly due to the schools themselves, that’s why I’ve focused on smaller schools and smaller sports, not football and basketball,” said Boyles, who is also working with several track and field stars, in addition to soccer players.

“Every athlete deserves the chance to make a profit off their NIL.”

Boyles added, “What we’ve been trying to do is just find those small businesses that just want some exposure. The way that the pandemic has happened, a lot of people have not had the opportunity to spend money on marketing.