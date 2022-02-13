Former Lady Sandite standout reaches scoring milestone for Jayhawks

Charles Page High School graduate Holly Kersgieter reached an impressive milestone Saturday for the University of Kansas.

Kersgieter, a 5-11 junior guard, became the 30th women's basketball player in KU history to reach 1,000 career points.

She needed eight entering the night, but got 12 along with 10 rebounds to help lead the Jayhawks to a 63-51 win over Kansas State at KU's Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence. With her family in attendance, she produced her second double-double of the season.

She expressed at a postgame press conference that she is "thankful" for her support system.

Kersgieter gained the 1,000-point milestone quickly as she reached it on a 3-pointer with 4:32 left in the first quarter.

"That wasn't my first thought," Kersgieter said about the milestone.

Instead team success is her priority and the Jayhawks (17-5, 8-4 Big 12) are having plenty of that this season. They have their first Big 12 five-game winning streak since 1999-2000 and most conference wins since 2012-13 when they last reached the NCAA Tournament.