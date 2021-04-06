Fernando Saldana sparks Sandites in district soccer opener

Fernando Saldana scored twice and Xander Quiroga had five saves to lift Sand Springs to a 3-2 win over visiting Edmond Memorial in a District 6A-3 soccer opener Friday.

Jack Bratcher also had a goal for the Sandites. Bratcher leads the Sandites with nine goals and Saldana has eight.

The Lady Sandites lost 1-0 to Edmond Memorial in the district opener, snapping a four-match winning streak.

Both teams will visit Union on Friday for a district match. The girls will play at 6 p.m., followed by the boys at 8 p.m.

Track and fieldThe Sand Springs boys and girls track teams both placed sixth at the Broken Arrow Track Classic on Saturday.

Joseph Mattison was the star of the show, running the 200-meter dash in 22.18 seconds for third place. He also jumped 20 feet-6 1/2 inches for third place in the long jump.

BaseballSandites baseball went 2-2 last week, capped by a 13-1 run-rule victory against visiting Midwest City. Keaton Campbell went 3-for-3 at the plate with a double, two runs, and four RBIs, while Kayden Campbell got the win on the mound with six strikeouts and only one hit.