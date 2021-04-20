Fernando Saldana, Jack Bratcher, Teagan Smith lead Sandites' doubleheader soccer sweep on Senior Night

Senior Night was filled with celebration as Sand Springs’ boys and girls soccer teams rolled to lopsided district shutouts against Putnam City West on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
Fernando Saldana’s hat trick and Jack Bratcher’s two goals led the boys to an 8-0 victory after Teagan Smith scored twice to lead the Lady Sandites to a 4-0 win.
“Fernando played really well; he always plays hard,” Sandites boys coach Garland Betts said. “That whole group of seniors, they always play hard, they always compete no matter what the score is. Fernando is a really good player, probably one of the best in the state, if not the best player in the state.”
Saldana, after his three-goal game, leads the team in scoring this season with 12 goals. The boys scored five in the first half. Bratcher and Saldana had two assists each, and Xander Quiroga made two saves for the shutout. Joel Hendricks, Zach Heinen and Cameron Summerton had one goal each.
“We’ve got a good group of seniors,” Betts said. “Six of them have been starting since they were freshmen, so it’s a good group of kids that’s been playing together for four years.”
Bratcher, who has 11 goals this season, is an Oral Roberts University signee, but Saldana has yet to commit.
The boys (6-4) had their previous two games canceled due to severe weather. A district match at Union will be made up on April 27 and the Moore game will be played on April 30.
The Lady Sandites snapped a three-game losing streak. Three days earlier, they lost 2-0 at Moore while playing without starting goalie Ali Day, but the Rogers State-bound senior returned from an injury for the clean sheet against the Patriots. Lauren Foster and Evyn Morrow each scored a goal. Josie Gelsthorpe added an assist.
“This group of seniors has been a pretty impactful group,” Lady Sandites coach Matthew Watkins said. “Through the coaches turnover over the years, they’ve kind of been a solid set that have really started setting the foundation for Sandite soccer in the future. It’s just a good group of girls. Quality leadership on the field and off.”
The girls are 7-4 on the season with three matches left, and one more win will give them their best mark since 2016.
Both the boys and girls will return to action Friday at Booker T. Washington, with the girls playing at 6 p.m., followed by the boys at 8.
Between games, the teams honored 13 seniors: Shyanne Cooke, Day, Gelsthorpe, Alyssa Perry, Smith, Bratcher, Hayden Brooks, Isaiah Edwards, David Fancher, Heinen, Quiroga, Saldana and Summerton.