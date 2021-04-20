Fernando Saldana, Jack Bratcher, Teagan Smith lead Sandites' doubleheader soccer sweep on Senior Night

Senior Night was filled with celebration as Sand Springs’ boys and girls soccer teams rolled to lopsided district shutouts against Putnam City West on Friday at Memorial Stadium.

Fernando Saldana’s hat trick and Jack Bratcher’s two goals led the boys to an 8-0 victory after Teagan Smith scored twice to lead the Lady Sandites to a 4-0 win.

“Fernando played really well; he always plays hard,” Sandites boys coach Garland Betts said. “That whole group of seniors, they always play hard, they always compete no matter what the score is. Fernando is a really good player, probably one of the best in the state, if not the best player in the state.”

Saldana, after his three-goal game, leads the team in scoring this season with 12 goals. The boys scored five in the first half. Bratcher and Saldana had two assists each, and Xander Quiroga made two saves for the shutout. Joel Hendricks, Zach Heinen and Cameron Summerton had one goal each.

“We’ve got a good group of seniors,” Betts said. “Six of them have been starting since they were freshmen, so it’s a good group of kids that’s been playing together for four years.”

Bratcher, who has 11 goals this season, is an Oral Roberts University signee, but Saldana has yet to commit.