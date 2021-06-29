Expectations high for Sandites volleyball

After two of the winningest seasons in school history, expectations are high for the Charles Page High School volleyball team as the 2021 fall season approaches.
The girls recently wrapped up Catoosa summer league and youth camp, and are poised for success as they return the bulk of their roster from last season.
“I think we have a veteran group this year,” Sandites coach Derek Jackson said. “Last year we were a little bit younger, lot of sophomores, quite a few juniors, a couple of seniors.
“This year it’s going to be a lot more senior and junior-type kids with maybe a couple of sophomores or freshmen tossed in. So I think it may be the most seasoned team I’ve had since I’ve been here.”
Jackson is entering his third season as coach and owns a 37-29 record. The team’s 19 wins last season are the second-most in school history, and marked the first time that the program had back-to-back winning records.
“Obviously these first two years you’re going to have some bumpiness in terms of a new coach, a new system, and learning that culture,” Jackson said. “And we’ve had success along the route with that, which is good. Now it’s time to see some of that start to pay off. Summer league was pretty beneficial and showed we could compete with a lot of people.
“They have been with me for a couple of years, they understand what we’re trying to do, the culture we’re trying to build. I think that’s going to be the difference between here and the very first year. I had a group of seniors that first year, but they hadn’t been with me, they were still learning the ins and outs, and this group kind of already has that under their belt.”
A big part of the team’s recent success has been building the middle school and junior varsity programs. Last season they added a third middle-school team, and the seventh grade-only team finished with a winning record in its first year.
Jackson has also focused on introducing the sport to younger grade levels, offering a camp for grades 3-9.
“Last year we didn’t get to do the little kids’ camp (due to COVID-19),” Jackson said. “We were able to do it this year and it went really well. We had about 50 kids between two age groups. A lot of kids had a ton of fun and got a little bit better. That was our motto for the entire camp, ‘lots of fun, little bit better,’ so it was awesome.”
Jackson will have a big talent pool to draw from next season.
“We had a really big freshman class last year, 18 kids,” Jackson said. “A lot of them played club, a lot of them went to clinics and camps. I think honestly that’s one of the biggest things I’m looking forward to is that JV is going to be so much stronger and can push varsity in practices every day.”
Evyn Morrow, Jayden Smith, Hannah McKelvey and Avery Tippit are expected to make an impact as rising young players, while the team will be anchored by upperclassmen Tehya Johnson, Kasidy Holland, Jacelyn Smith, Olivia DeWitt, Payton Robbins, and Layla Lenex.
“I really think this year we really have an opportunity to be the most successful in school history,” Jackson said. “We’ve had the second- and third-winningest seasons. I think this year if big players play big, younger ones step up, we stay together and stay healthy, we have a chance to upset some people that we maybe haven’t ever beat.”
Sandites volleyball will start the season with a conference home game against Owasso at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 10 and will host the third annual Sandite Invitational that weekend. They will also compete at the Holland Hall, Edmond Santa Fe and Glenpool tournaments this year.
xx