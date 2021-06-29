Expectations high for Sandites volleyball

“They have been with me for a couple of years, they understand what we’re trying to do, the culture we’re trying to build. I think that’s going to be the difference between here and the very first year. I had a group of seniors that first year, but they hadn’t been with me, they were still learning the ins and outs, and this group kind of already has that under their belt.”

A big part of the team’s recent success has been building the middle school and junior varsity programs. Last season they added a third middle-school team, and the seventh grade-only team finished with a winning record in its first year.

Jackson has also focused on introducing the sport to younger grade levels, offering a camp for grades 3-9.

“Last year we didn’t get to do the little kids’ camp (due to COVID-19),” Jackson said. “We were able to do it this year and it went really well. We had about 50 kids between two age groups. A lot of kids had a ton of fun and got a little bit better. That was our motto for the entire camp, ‘lots of fun, little bit better,’ so it was awesome.”

Jackson will have a big talent pool to draw from next season.