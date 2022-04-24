Eli Buxton's perfect game highlights Sandites' baseball week

Eli Buxton's perfect game and Jabe Schlehuber's one-hitter led Sand Springs to a pair of district five-inning shutout wins over U.S. Grant last week.

The Charles Page High School baseball team defeated U.S. Grant 18-0 and 20-0 on April 18 before taking on Oologah-Talala, Bixby, and Tahlequah in nondistrict play.

Schlehuber (5-1) opened the doubleheader with a seven-strikeout shutout, and Keaton Campbell went 4-for-4 at the plate with two runs and five RBIs to lead a slugging crew that amassed 15 hits.

Buxton (2-0) pitched a perfect game in the nightcap, tossing 11 strikeouts as the visiting Sandites (26-5, 9-3) recorded 14 hits. Grant fell to 1-14 overall 0-7 in District 6A-3.

Campbell continued his dominant night at the plate, going 2-for-3 with three runs, three RBIs and a triple.

Ty Pennington was 2-for-2 with three runs, three RBIs, and a home run, and Jace Arnold was 2-for-2 with two runs, three RBIs, and a triple.

On Thursday, the Sandites traveled to Oologah (15-9) and won 11-4 while outhitting the Mustangs 12-6.

Kayden Campbell (3-0) tossed eight strikeouts as he allowed five hits and two walks in five innings, while Gage Elliott pitched the final two innings.

Keaton Campbell led at the plate, going 3-for-5, while Schlehuber scored one run and three RBIs.

The Sandites’ six-game win streak came to an end on Senior Night in a 17-7, run-rule loss to Bixby (27-5).

Bixby scored five runs in the first, second, and third innings and outhit the Sandites 17-8 with nine home runs. John Keim (4-1) took his first loss of the season.

Pennington went 2-for-3 with two runs, three RBIs, and a home run, and Keaton Campbell hit a solo homer.

Prior to the game, the Sandites celebrated seniors Keim, Pennington, Carson Seabolt, Jacob Shields, Cale Askew, Keaton Campbell, Jason Clark, Brooks Dudley, Nathan Gibson, Gabe Glenn, Ethan Norton and manager Avery Tanner.

Sand Springs wrapped up the busy week Saturday with a high-noon showdown at Tahlequah (9-19) and won 16-3 in five innings.

Arnold (6-0) got the win on the mound, tossing three hits, six strikeouts and no walks in four innings. Buxton threw two strikeouts and one walk, surrendering one hit in an inning of relief.

Glenn and Dom Ornelas both hit home runs, and the team amassed 11 hits overall.

Sand Springs will wrap up the regular season with a district home-and-away series against Putnam City North on Monday and Tuesday, followed by home games against Sapulpa at 6 p.m. Thursday and Westmoore at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Tennis

Kira Shipley placed seventh in No. 1 singles, Abbie Dunn placed sixth in No. 2 singles, and Caitlin Shipman and Daffaney Snyder placed seventh in No. 1 doubles Friday at the Broken Arrow tournament.

On April 18, the girls won the consolation bracket at the Bartlesville tournament.

Slow-pitch softball

No. 15 Sand Springs (7-12) picked up an 11-8 upset win against No. 8 Union (15-16) on April 19 but fell 8-0 to Bixby in the evening game and 16-7 to No. 5 Jenks (23-8) in Thursday’s regular-season finale.

The Sandites will travel to Jenks for a three-team regional on Wednesday with a first-round game against No. 14 Guthrie (12-8) at 10 a.m.

Sand Springs has yet to play Guthrie this season but is 1-2 against Jenks, upsetting the Trojans 7-5 at the Haskell tournament in March.

Golf

Sand Springs' Gina Foster shot a 103 and Madison Chambers shot 116 at the Frontier Valley Conference Championship on April 20 in Bartlesville.

Chambers shot 108 and Foster had 110 at the Skiatook tournament on Thursday.

The boys’ Skiatook tournament was rescheduled for Wednesday.

Track and field

The varsity girls placed ninth and the boys took 13th at the Terry Due Track Classic in Collinsville on Friday. The freshman girls and boys both placed eighth, and the Sandites won four total events.

Layne Kirkendoll won the high jump with a mark of 5 feet, 6 inches and the long jump with a distance of 17 feet, 0.75 inches.

Jestin Rawlins won the discus throw with a mark of 162 feet, 9 inches.

Jazmin Lopez placed fifth in the 800-meter run in 2:32.42.

In freshman action, Gracie Gifford placed third in the 1,600 in 6:37.39 and won the 3,200 uncontested in 14:37.93.

Briona Searcy was second in the long jump at 14 feet, 9 inches.

Caleb Goodman ran the 110 hurdles in 17.51 seconds for fourth place, Preston Kennedy ran the 100 in 11.8 for fifth, and Jacob York ran the 400 in 1:00.56 for sixth.

Kennedy also placed third in the high jump at 5 feet, 4 inches and was sixth in the long jump at 17 feet, 8.5 inches.

The freshmen boys placed third in the 4x100 relay in 48.01 and fourth in the 4x200 in 1:43.68.