Eight Sandites named to all-district softball team

Following another strong fast pitch season, Sand Springs placed eight players on the All-District 6A-3 team which was released Friday.

Senior shortstop Madison Lee earned offensive player of the year honors for Charles Page High School, which had five additional players named to the first team and two other Sandites garner honorable mention recognition.

Lee, who shared top offensive honors with Tatum Sparks of Shawnee, ignited the CPHS offense at the top of the batting order. She led the team in batting average (.532), on-base percentage (.598), hits (58) and runs scored (46). Lee also tied for the team lead with 13 doubles and 13 walks while adding a dynamic glove in the field.

Staff ace Aliyah Taff earned first team honors in the circle. The senior posted a 17-6 record and recorded 148 strikeouts with a 1.82 ERA in 153 2/3 innings of work.

Other first team selections included Jaden Jordan at first base, Raegan Rector in the outfield and both Drew Hawkins and Avery Tanner as utility players. Jolee McNally and Nataley Crawford were each honorable mention choices.