Dom Ornelas capped a perfect baseball week for Sand Springs with a two-run double in the seventh inning to give the Sandites a 3-2 win Saturday at Westmoore.

Jace Arnold (3-1) recorded the win in relief of Easton Webb, who allowed one hit and struck out eight in five innings.

Ornelas set the tone for a 5-0 week with a homer and three RBIs in a 7-2 win last Monday at Southmoore. Eli Buxton (3-3) struck out 11 over seven innings, surrendering only four hits.

Brody Rutledge, Jabe Schlehuber and Kayden Campbell all hit triples.

In Tuesday’s rematch, the Sandites (19-6, 7-3 District 5A-3) won 11-2 behind a nine-run sixth inning. Webb (1-0) got the win in relief, allowing one hit and striking out three over the final two innings.

Rhen Rutledge hit a solo homer in the first inning; then Ornelas and Jackson Turney hit back-to-back solo homers to lead off the sixth.

Campbell (1-0) got the win Thursday at Bartlesville (18-8), and Wyatt Rutledge earned the save in a 10-5 victory. Webb went 2-of-3 at the plate with a double, a triple, two RBIs and three runs.

Gage Elliott (6-0) pitched a three-hitter in a 1-0 win Friday at Union (23-6) on Friday, surrendering only three hits. Brody Rutledge went 3-for-3 with a single, a double, a triple and the lone run.

Sand Springs will host U.S. Grant (0-14, 0-10) for a district double-header Tuesday for Senior Night, with the first game at 4 p.m. and festivities between games.The Sandites will host Lincoln Christian (14-11) on Thursday and travel to Bixby (18-8) on Friday. Both games are at 5 p.m. Sand Springs will host Tahlequah (5-16) at noon Saturday.

Track and field

Sophomore Caleb Goodman shattered a 33-year-old school record with a 41.1 mark in the 300-meter hurdles to win gold Friday at the Claremore Zebra Invitational.

Wrestling

Rollin Fish, Kasen McAffrey, Brody Ensten and Laila Mirza all took first place at the Cleveland Freestyle tournament, while Xander Montgomery, Colt Hood and Jace Simms finished as runners-up.

Golf

The Sandites took second place in the Rock Creek Tournament at Sapulpa Municipal Golf Course on April 12, led by Zane Downey with a score of 73 for fifth place.

Cole Hight shot 76 for ninth place; Cameron Villines had a 76 for 10th; Drew Paden shot 80; and Mason Ward an 82.

For the Lady Sandites, Eastyn Eardley placed sixth with a 101 and Kaylee Brenner finished 10th with a 106 at the Cleveland girls tournament on April 10 at the Keystone Golf Course.

Eardly shot 108 and Brenner had a 111 at Union’s LaFortune tournament the following day.

Tennis

The Lady Sandites hosted a tri-meet with Sapulpa and Rejoice Christian on April 10.

Caitlin Shipman won 6-2, 6-2 against Sapulpa in No. 2 Singles, and Jessie DeSaire and Daffaney Snyder won 6-0, 6-0 against Sapulpa in No. 2 Doubles.

Mary Alvarez and Stephanie Horton won both of their matches at No. 1 Doubles, beating Rejoice 6-2, 6-2 and Sapulpa 6-0, 6-0.