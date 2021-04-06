Cruz Norris, Gunnar Casey win Grand Lake fishing tournament

Sand Springs is continuing to prove that is has one of the state’s top high school fishing programs.

Another Sandites duo has taken top honors at an Oklahoma Bass Nation trail event. Cruz Norris and Gunnar Casey brought home the fourth trail win in program history on March 28 at Grand Lake.

Bass Nation was supposed to host two trail events at Fort Gibson, but high water levels resulted in the relocation to Grand Lake, and it was limited to a one-day event.

Norris and Casey came up one fish short of the limit, but still had a healthy margin of victory. Their 4.04-pound big bass was the third-largest in the tournament, and it propelled them to a 12.87-pound total. Despite only catching four bass, they had nearly a pound on the runners-up, who caught five.

Only three teams of Sandites have won trail events, led by Seth Kearns and Cole Scott with two wins. The program was founded in 2015 and the school won the state championship in 2017.

Mack Taylor and Reese David caught four fish totaling 9.1 pounds for 13th place out of 56 boats. They previously placed second at the season opener on Lake Eufaula in October and rank fourth in the team standings so far.